Lady Indians look for first win

ELKO — Like the Elko baseball team, the Elko softball team is looking for its first win.

Following an 0-4 start to the season on a pair of doubleheader road losses to Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley, the Lady Indians will play another Valley — actually “Valleys.”

At 3 p.m. Friday, Elko will open its Division 3A North schedule against North Valleys, in Reno.

The Lady Panthers — according to MaxPreps — have not played a game this season, the meeting serving as their season and home opener.

On its first road trip, Elko struggled in pretty much every facet of the game — unable to produce offense, incapable of stopping opposing offenses.

Sophomore Holly Hernandez leads the Lady Indians with a .375 batting average, freshman Elizabeth Romero posting a .333 clip at the plate — each tagging a double for Elko’s only extra-base hits of the trip.

Hernandez also tops the roster with four RBI and is tied for the team high with three hits, matching the three knocks and two RBI from sophomore Amaja Meza — who is hitting .250.

Juniors Caitlin Benavides and McKenzie Shouse are also batting .250.

Romero has scored a roster-best three runs, and Benavides and Meza have scored two runs apiece.

Elko’s pitchers were hit hard by Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater went 0-2 with a 12.47 ERA, allowing 26 runs (19 earned) on 24 hits with seven strikeouts and six walks across 10-2/3 innings.

In 9-2/3 innings, senior Abagail Whitted gave up 24 runs (19 earned) on 20 hits with 11 Ks and eight free passes.

The Lady Indians (0-4) will look for their first win in their 3A North opener against North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. matchup with Hug.

