Lady Indians look for rebound effort

ELKO — After losing a potential tiebreaker game to Spring Creek for the second time of the season on Tuesday, the Elko girls basketball team can use a pair of non-league contests to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

On Friday, the Lady Indians (9-5 overall, 4-3 in league) will take on Truckee (8-10 overall, 5-5 in 3A North-West) in a crossover matchup at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Lady Wolverines — the defending state champions (2020) — lost a bunch of key members from their title team.

Against common opponents, Truckee lost to Fernley 55-41 — a team which Elko beat twice by matching scores of 50-45 — and dropped a two-point, 30-28 ballgame to Dayton, who the Lady Indians also beat twice by blowout margins of 54-11 an 62-21.

Both teams have been beaten by Spring Creek, Elko dropping a pair of games by tallies of 47-37 and 52-37 — Truckee falling to the Lady Spartans 48-20 in the lone meeting.

Truckee easily beat Hug by a margin of 64-40, while the Lady Indians also rolled up easily by a final score of 55-22.

Versus Wooster, the Lady Wolverines were dismantled in a low scoring, 35-28 contest — Elko cruising by the Lady Colts by 18 points with the score at 59-41.

As for the Lady Indians, they are led by junior Aurora Eklund — who averages 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists.

She is second in the Division 3A North-East in scoring, third in both assists and steals and ranks ninth in the league in rebounding.

Fellow junior Peyton Jacaway has turned in 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 takeaways and 3.2 assists — leading the league in assists, ranking second in steals, placing ninth in scoring and 10th in rebounding.

Junior post Johanna Rivera has played well in the middle — averaging 6.4 points, 6.5 boards and 1.1 steals — currently sixth in the conference in rebounds.

Junior Alysia Carr has posted 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, while junior Alysia Madigan notches 2.8 points, 2.2 steals, 1.4 boards and an assist per outing.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes averages 2.4 points and 1.8 boards, freshman Lindsey Johns adding 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 takeaways and 1.3 steals per contest.

In the post, junior Isabela Torres has averaged 1.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Both junior Eve Lewis and sophomore Shaylen Garity score 1.1 points per outing, and junior Carly Nielsen adds one point per ballgame.

Game Time

Elko will close its home stand versus Sparks (1-14 overall, 0-7 in 3A North-West) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

