ELKO – With just two Ls in the loss column, the Elko softball team is in sole possession of second place in the 3A North standings.
The Lady Indians (10-2 in league) appear to have a mere formality in front of them in their upcoming bid for 12-2, Elko traveling but facing a winless squad.
At 2 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will play winless Truckee (0-9 in league) at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
Truckee is freshly removed from beatings versus the No. 1 ranked team in the 3A North, losing by scores of 18-1 and 20-4 against unbeaten Fernley (13-0 in league).
On Tuesday, the Lady Wolverines were blasted 18-3 by North Valleys (4-6 in league).
Against the Lady Panthers, Elko swept the doubleheader with ease last week – winning the opener 12-2 in five innings and closing the show even earlier in the finale.
With a three-run, walk-off jack by senior Jacqueline Pete – Elko rolled to a 15-0 shutout win in four frames.
Truckee biggest downfall has been in the circle, the Lady Wolverines’ pitching staff allowing 25.91 earned runs per game.
The defense has been decent, fielding the ball at an .886 clip.
It’s hard to ask a struggling offense to put up 26 runs for win.
At the plate, Truckee is batting .250 – paced by two .400 efforts.
Junior Ashlyn Christensen leads the charge with triple 4s, batting .444 with two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Senior Miranda Parkhurst is hitting .400 even with two doubles, three runs driven in and four runs scored.
Sophomore Kristina Ryan and junior McKenna Purdy have also poked two doubles, and junior Zaira Mora has legged out the Lady Wolverines’ only triple.
Ryan, Parkhurst, Purdy and junior Tess Anderson are tied for the team best in runs scored, each crossing home four times.
The bulk of the workload on the mound has gone to Anderson, throwing 22 innings with an ERA of 22.27 with 35 walks and 18 strikeouts.
Parkhurst has tossed 13-1/3 frames with 30 free passes and seven punchouts, posting a 27.83 ERA.
Elko leads the statistical battle in every category, the largest difference coming in the circle – the Lady Indians limiting teams to 4.11 earned runs per game.
Junior Breanna Whitted leads Elko with six wins against just one loss, tallying a 4.94 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 24 walks.
Sophomore Rylee Ferguson has won four games with only one loss, her ERA of 2.93 the lowest on the roster, firing 26 Ks and 18 free passes.
In limited action, freshman Jersey Tsosie has a 3.50 ERA with 13 walks and six strikeouts in six innings.
Offensively, Elko is powered by a pair of .463 averages – seniors Kaitlyn Rizo and Pete each setting the clip.
Rizo leads the Indians 16 RBIs and five doubles – adding a home run – and Pete’s four homers are the best on the team, tying Tsosie for second with 15 runs driven in.
Pete’s eight extra-base hits (three 2B, one 3B, four HR) are tops for Elko’s hitters.
Tsosie (.333) has crushed three homers and a pair of doubles.
Sophomore Emery Lesbo is the third .400-plus hitter on the team, currently batting .406 with two deep shots and ranking second with 19 runs scored.
Senior Lauryn Guenin has scored more runs than anyone for the Lady Indians, dashing home 21 times.
Sophomore Lexi Schweer has gone for five extra-base hits, ripping four doubles and a home run – batting .348 with 14 RBIs.
