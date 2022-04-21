Lady Indians look to strike Lady Dust Devils

ELKO — The Dayton softball team — which started the season 4-2 — has been on a rapid decline, losing eight straight.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Elko (8-8 overall, 3-3 in league) will open what its hopes will be a clean sweep of a three-game series with the Lady Dust Devils (4-10 overall, 0-6 in league) in Dayton.

Dayton began league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, dropping three games to Spring Creek by scores of 8-7 and consecutive 15-0 shutouts.

In its most recent series, the Lady Dust Devils hosted Fallon — the Lady Greenwave sweeping the set with tallies of 8-2, 14-2 and 17-0.

Despite team struggles as of late, junior Cheyenne Clayson has had a brilliant season — topping the roster with a .690 batting average, 15 RBI, 12 runs, eight doubles, two dingers and a triple.

In only two at-bats, freshman Zoee Wass has a double.

Senior Kelsea Frobes his hitting .450 with a double, five runs and three RBI.

Sophomore Jamison Baker has gone .364 with a triple, scoring seven runs and driving in six.

Freshman Dana Micone has batted .345 with three doubles, seven runs and three RBI — sophomore Kali Stott going .316 with a double, five runs scored and three RBI.

Senior Alissa Paterson is hitting .312 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI — sophomore Riley Sellars batting .300 with a double and driving in two runs.

The Lady Dust Devils have stolen 37 bases, led by seven each from Micone and Baker and five apiece from Clayson and junior Kendra Gardner — Frobes posting four steals.

Dayton has played decent defense on paper, fielding the ball at a .949 clip but not recording a ton of outs.

The pitching staff has struggled, combining for a team ERA north of 17.

Clayson has been Dayton’s best option in the circle, posting a 9.42 ERA with a team-high 63 strikeouts and only 11 walks across a roster-high 35-2/3 innings.

In 8-1/3 frames, Sellars’ ERA stands at 24.36 with 15 free passes and just five Ks.

Over five frames, senior Angalena Rogacs has an inflated ERA of 37.80 with 15 walks and only two punchouts.

Stott’s 40.50 ERA with 15 free passes and a single strikeout have come through just 4-2/3 innings.

For the Lady Indians, freshman Elizabeth Romero has shown both tremendous potential and immediate performance — batting a team-high .460 with roster bests of 23 hits, 21 runs and two homers.

She has driven in 13 runs and added two doubles and a triple.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes — another underclassman — has hit .425 with a homer, a team-high 15 RBI and 13 runs.

Elko’s 10th-grade class has also been driven by Candice Kley, who has gone .400 at the dish with two triples and a double — scoring 13 runs and driving in 10.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater has batted .371 with two doubles and a dinger, 12 RBI and five runs scored.

Sophomore Amaja Meza continues to lift the Lady Indians’ youthful roster with a .361 average, four doubles — tying for the team high — scoring 13 times and driving in 12 runs.

Sophomore Alea Benitez gives Elko its sixth .350-plus hitter — coming on strong in recent weeks — batting .353 with a roster-best four triples, 20 runs scored and five RBI.

The Lady Indians have done damage on the bases with 43 steals, Romero using her wheels for 10 steals and Cervantes and Benitez swiping six bags each — Kley stealing five times, junior Ariah Sandoval and Meza adding four steals apiece and junior courtesy runner Alysia Madigan notching three steals.

Elko’s defense has improved as the season progressed, now fielding the ball at an .894 rate.

In the circle, Rainwater tops the team with five wins (5-4) and has tallied a 7.26 ERA with a staff-best 42 strikeouts versus 35 walks through a team-high 53 innings.

Senior Abagail Whitted has a 3-4 record and a team-low ERA of 5.95 over 37-2/3 frames, striking out 31 batters and giving up 25 free passes.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (8-8 overall, 3-3 in league) will look to make hay against the Lady Dust Devils (4-10 overall, 0-6 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, hoping for a chance at a series sweep with a doubleheader at 11 am. Saturday.

