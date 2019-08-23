Playing in the morning game, Elko’s defense started well — holding Shadow Ridge at bay for nearly the entire first half.
However, the Lady Mustangs broke through in the 28th minute, benefiting once more immediately after in the 31st minute on an Elko miscue.
“Their first goal was on a penalty kick. We had a handball in the box,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls. “Their second goal was scored by us on an own-goal.”
At half, Elko trailed 2-1.
The Lady Mustangs took a 3-1 advantage in the 42nd minute.
Elko’s lone goal of the contest was tallied in the 51st minute by Dariahn Primeaux, who scored after a Shadow Ridge foul.
“It was from about 38-yards out. Dariahn hit a direct kick and lobbed the ball over the top of the goalie’s hands,” Nicholls said.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Shadow Ridge added to its margin late, using what Nicholls called a “jumbled ball.”
“The ball was getting kicked around and I don’t Elayna (Orr) ever saw the ball,” Nicholls said.
Entering the season, Nicholls said her team would be “completely rebuilding this year.”
After the Lady Indians’ first game, she saw things Elko did well and areas of needed improvement.
“It didn’t go that bad. They hustled really hard and we’re getting better at connecting passes and finding each other,” she said. “We just have to be more aggressive to the ball. They played scared today. A lot it was first-game jitters, not just the season — this was the first varsity game for a lot of them.”
The Lady Indians will close the South Tahoe Tournament with Saturday games at 9:40 a.m. versus Carson and 12:40 p.m. against Pahrump Valley.
Brenna Hendrix
Elko's Brenna Hendrix (34) sets to fire a shot in the first half on Sept. 21, 2018, against North Valleys, at Adobe Middle School. She scored the only goal for the Lady Indians, but Elko allowed a score in the final 30 seconds and lost 2-1.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jimena Murillo
Elko defender Jimena Murillo, back, deflects a shot attempt on Sept. 21, 2018, against North Valleys, at Adobe Middle School. Murillo also made offensive contributions against Sparks, scoring twice off headers from corner kicks in the Lady Indians 4-0 shutout victory on Sept. 22, 2018.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Hope Garvin
Elko goalie Hope Garvin, left, makes a diving recovery for a save on Oct. 2, 2018, on a rebound shot by Spring Creek's Lydia Binger late in the second half at Adobe Middle School. The Lady Indians won the game 2-1. Garvin closed the year in second place in the Division 3A North with 168 saves and received an honorable mention for the league awards.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Olivia Smales
Elko's Olivia Smales gives the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute on Oct. 25, 2018, against Fallon, at Adobe Middle School. Smales received an honorable mention for the Division 3A North awards. She will move to the defensive sweeper position in 2019, Elko opening the season at 9 a.m. Aug. 23 against Shadow Ridge, in South Tahoe, California.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Kasandra Ortiz
Elko's Kasandra Ortiz (37) celebrates after scoring the Lady Indians' lone goal of the game on Oct. 26, 2018, against Lowry, at Adobe Middle School. The Lady Indians allowed a late goal and lost 2-1, closing the season with a 6-12 record in the Division 3A North.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Mackie Griggs
Elko's Mackie Griggs kicks the ball downfield on Oct. 26, 2018, against Lowry, at Adobe Middle School. Griggs finished the season with 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State honors as a defender.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Brenna Hendrix
Elko's Brenna Hendrix hits one of her numerous shots on Oct. 26, 2018, against Lowry, at Adobe Middle School. The ball was deflected but bounced to teammate Kasandra Ortiz for Elko's only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Lady Buckaroos. Hendrix led the Lady Indians with 10 goals for the season, finishing with a 2nd-Team All-League selection as a forward.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.