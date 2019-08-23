{{featured_button_text}}
SOUTH TAHOE, California — Elko’s young, rebuilding girls soccer team went through some growing pains in Friday’s season opener.

Playing in the morning game, Elko’s defense started well — holding Shadow Ridge at bay for nearly the entire first half.

However, the Lady Mustangs broke through in the 28th minute, benefiting once more immediately after in the 31st minute on an Elko miscue.

“Their first goal was on a penalty kick. We had a handball in the box,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls. “Their second goal was scored by us on an own-goal.”

At half, Elko trailed 2-1.

The Lady Mustangs took a 3-1 advantage in the 42nd minute.

Elko’s lone goal of the contest was tallied in the 51st minute by Dariahn Primeaux, who scored after a Shadow Ridge foul.

“It was from about 38-yards out. Dariahn hit a direct kick and lobbed the ball over the top of the goalie’s hands,” Nicholls said.

Shadow Ridge added to its margin late, using what Nicholls called a “jumbled ball.”

“The ball was getting kicked around and I don’t Elayna (Orr) ever saw the ball,” Nicholls said.

Entering the season, Nicholls said her team would be “completely rebuilding this year.”

After the Lady Indians’ first game, she saw things Elko did well and areas of needed improvement.

“It didn’t go that bad. They hustled really hard and we’re getting better at connecting passes and finding each other,” she said. “We just have to be more aggressive to the ball. They played scared today. A lot it was first-game jitters, not just the season — this was the first varsity game for a lot of them.”

The Lady Indians will close the South Tahoe Tournament with Saturday games at 9:40 a.m. versus Carson and 12:40 p.m. against Pahrump Valley.

