Lady Indians melt down against Lady Greenwave

FALLON — On Friday night, the Elko girls basketball team — which struggled offensively throughout the contest — melted down late and coughed up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Going to overtime, the Lady Indians were unable to regain the momentum and lost to Fallon by a final score of 34-33.

Fallon senior Cassie Edgmon notched the game’s first bucket, Elko finding the scoreboard with a 1-for-2 trip to the free-throw line by junior Johanna Rivera.

The Lady Wave grabbed a 4-1 lead on a deuce by sophomore Zoey Jarrett, and the margin went to five on Edgmon’s second field goal.

The deficit was decreased to three on a finish in the lane by Elko junior Isabela Torres, the first bucket for the Lady Indians not coming until midway through the frame.

But, the Lady Indians heated up late in the period — juniors Aurora Eklund and Alysia Madigan splashing consecutive threes.

Toward the end of the quarter, Eklund benefited from an offensive rebound and a dish by freshman Lindsey Johns.

Entering the second, the Lady Indians led by five at 11-6 after a 10-0 run.

Junior Peyton Jacaway pushed the streak to 12 straight with a two, Fallon stopping the run with an easy bucket at point-blank range from senior Trinity Helton.

Eklund made a steal and dashed to the tin for a layup, but Jarrett cashed a triple for the Lady Wave and brought the score to 15-11.

The teams exchanged scores to close the half, sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes hitting a jumper for the Lady Indians and junior RayAnn Rasmussen beating the buzzer for Fallon.

At the break, Elko led a low-scoring affair 17-13.

Starting the third, freshman Lindsey Johns dropped a high-arching shot for a six-point lead — Elko adding a free throw for a seven-point cushion.

Jacaway buried a long two with her toes on the three-point line, answered on the other end with a pair of free throws from Edgmon.

In return, Jacaway hammered a three for a 10-point lead.

Elko took a 25-15 lead into the fourth quarter, and the advantage grew to 13 early in the fourth on Eklund’s second trey of the contest.

However, Fallon closed the contest on a 14-1 flurry — the Lady Indians going ice cold down the stretch, missing a multitude of free throws and turning the ball over with regularity.

Edgmon cut the deficit to 11 with an offensive put-back, and a follow by Helton trimmed the margin to nine at 28-19.

Senior Sydney Jarrett brought the Fallon faithful to life with a huge three that made the score 28-22, and she made a steal and rolled to the rim for a deuce — scoring five in a row.

At the stripe, Edgmon cashed a clutch pair of freebies and knifed the Elko lead down to two at 28-26.

Jacaway went 1-for-2 at the line for a three-point cushion, but Edgmon stepped outside and tied the contest with a big-time three.

All square, the game went to overtime as a 29-29 tie.

In the extra frame, the Lady Indians continued their rattled play — Fallon grabbing a 31-29 lead on a pair of free throws from senior Shaylee Coldwell.

Sidney Jarrett added two free throws — going 1-for-2 on separate trips — opening a 33-29 advantage for the Lady Wave.

Madigan went 1-for-2 at the stripe for the Lady Indians, bringing the deficit back to a one-score deal at 33-30.

On the other side, Zoey Jarrett also went 1-for-2 — pushing the margin back to two scores at 34-30.

Eklund buried a timely three for the Lady Indians — her third trey of the ballgame — with 21.4 seconds remaining.

Elko elected not to foul and forced a tie-up with six ticks on the clock, but the Lady Indians’ potential game-winning shot was off the mark.

The Lady Wave overcame a 13-point hole in the fourth quarter and stormed from behind for a 34-33 victory in overtime.

Edgmon paced Fallon with 13 points, Eklund leading the way for Elko with 13 of her own.

Jacaway approached double digits with eight points for the Lady Indians, Sydney Jarrett scoring all seven of her points in the fourth quarter and OT for the Lady Wave.

Zoey Jarrett scored six points, Helton added four and the scoring for Fallon was capped by two points apiece for Coldwell and Rasmussen.

For Ello, Madigan finished with four points — Cervantes, Torres and Johns notching two each.

The Lady Indians’ offense was capped with a free throw apiece for Rivera and junior Alysia Carr.

Fallon shot 9-for-17 from the stripe, while Elko converted just 4-of-17 of its free throws.

ELKO 11 6 8 4 4 33 Total FALLON 6 7 2 14 5 34 Total

The Lady Indians (7-4 overall, 2-2 in league) must have a short memory and bounce back quickly against a dominant team, playing Lowry (12-3 overall, 3-0 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.

