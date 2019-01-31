ELKO – Before the Elko girls basketball team can think about taking down two-time defending state champion Fallon, the Lady Indians must first avoid the Lady Greenwave’s early punch.
In four of the last-seven meetings, Fallon has done damage early and turned the contests into running-clock affairs.
Each of the last-three matchups in the regular season have resulted in victories of 41 points or more – the last two coming by 53-points apiece, in Elko.
The Lady Indians (5-6 in league) have worked their way back into contention for a postseason position and are currently seventh in the Division 3A North standings – six teams earning berths in the regional tournament – but Elko will now embark on its toughest three-game road trip of the year.
Beginning with a 6 p.m. Friday tipoff against Fallon (12-0 in league), Elko will then face No. 3 Lowry (9-2 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca, the Lady Indians playing their final road game of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at No. 3 Spring Creek.
On Dec. 21, 2018, the Lady Greenwave landed the knockout blow in the first quarter – scoring 31 points in the frame – limiting Elko to 21 points for the game.
Adding 12 points in the second period, Fallon built a 43-9 halftime lead – nearly enforcing the mercy rule in the first half – Elko posting just five points in the first quarter and four in the second.
The clock did cruise quickly in the second half.
Fallon outscored Elko 15-7 in the third quarter – serving as the Lady Indians’ highest-scoring frame of the contest – the Lady Greenwave slamming the door with a 16-5 run in the fourth quarter for a 74-21 victory.
Defensively, the Lady Greenwave’s suffocating defense limited the Lady Indians to 14-percent shooting (7-for-51) and forced 18 turnovers.
On the other end, offense was easy for the Lady Wave – shooting 54 percent from the floor (33-for-61) – despite only going 2-for-11 from distance.
Senior cousins Leilani and Leta Otuafi doubled up Elko by themselves, each finishing with game highs of 21 points.
Leilani Otuafi, a BYU commit, was brilliant on both ends of the floor and in every facet of the game – tallying team highs with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
Junior Katie Ross scored a team-high seven points for the Lady Indians, but no other Elko player finished with more than three points – senior Alexis Elquist and junior Izzy Eklund each hitting a triple.
For Fallon, senior Emily Wright, junior Makenzee Moretto and senior Kenna Hamlin each scored six points – juniors Karli Hitchcock and Kinsli Rogne adding five apiece – the Lady Greenwave’s third-through-seventh scorers topping Elko’s team, 28-21.
Elquist dished a team-high three assists and notched each of Elko’s rejections, Fallon tallying three blocks from one apiece by sophomore Madison Whitaker, Leta Otuafi and Hamlin.
Elko was outrebounded 35-28, but the margin would have been larger if it had not been for the gutsy effort on the glass by sophomore Sydnee Patterson – who yanked down a game-high 10 boards (six offensive) – no other player snagging more than four rebounds for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians finished the game with only two steals – one apiece by Patterson and junior Summer Nielsen – while the Lady Greenwave tallied 12 takeaways; Leilani Otuafi, Whitaker and Hamlin each making three steals.
Moretto closed the contest with two takeaways and made three assists.
Elko must take care of the basketball and avoid throwing it away, keep Fallon in half-court sets and not let the Lady Greenwave run loose in transition.
The Lady Indians will be tested greatly at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
Versus Lowry
In the first matchup against the Lady Buckaroos, Elko was defeated 54-33 on Dec. 22, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium – largely by not defending outside the arc – Lowry doing its damage with 10 3s, accounting for 30 of its 54 points.
Senior Sydney Connors splashed four wet balls from distance – finishing with a game-high 19 points – junior Carly Capellen smoked three triples and senior Julisa knocked down two 3s on her way to 12 points.
Elquist led the Lady Indians with 19 points, but the rest of the team accounted for just 14 points – seven of which were scored by Ross.
Elko will close the weekend against the Lady Buckaroos at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.
*The Lady Indians played each of the first matchups against Fallon and Lowry without freshman point guard Jersey Tsosie, who is averaging 8.2 points and two assists, leads Elko with 2.8 steals per game and is tied with Elquist for the team high with 6.1 rebounds per contest.
She missed six games while recovering from a concussion on Dec. 14, 2018, in a 49-43 loss to Fernley, at Centennial Gymnasium.
