Lady Indians nearly pull off upset

ELKO — On Wednesday, the Elko softball team nearly pulled out what would have been a major upset.
However, a five-run rally in the top of the seventh inning fell a run shy of forcing extras — the Lady Indians losing a road contest at perennial-power Fernley by a final score of 10-9.
Elko took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, senior Lexi Schweer soring freshman Ella Rainwater with a two-out double to left field.
Fernley tied the score in the home half, sophomore Mackenzie Depaoli leading off with a base knock and scoring on an error in center field.
The Lady Indians limited the damage with an out at second base as senior Aschlynn Roemer tried to advance, closing the frame with a popup back to senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson.
In the top of the second, Elko extended the inning with two outs — freshman Bryleigh Cervantes and senior Lia Bacon each drawing walks.
An error at third base on a groundball from senior Hayley Rodriguez allowed Cervantes to score, opening a 2-1 lead.
Fernley placed just one runner on base in the home half — freshman Starr Schennum hit by a pitch with two outs — but Ferguson shut down the inning with a punchout.
Schweer tallied her second double on the contest in the top of the third and grabbed another base on a wild pitch, scoring on a sacrifice fly by freshman Alea Benitez to right field for a 3-1 lead.
Fernley got even in the bottom half.
Depaoli hit a one-out single to left field, junior Haeley Diehl Lea reached from an error in the circle — each runner taking a base on a wild pitch — and both were crossed by a two-run double to center field by Roemer.
Junior Mackenzie Viehland drew a walk, but the Lady Indians preserved the 3-3 tie with consecutive fielder’s choices — Benitez throwing out Roemer at third with a toss to Schweer and sophomore Hadlee Ratliff stepping on second base.
Cervantes reached on a leadoff error at shortstop in the top of the fourth but was stranded at third after a pair of passed balls with three-consecutive outs.
The Lady Vaqueros grabbed the lead for good in the home half.
Schennum led off and reached with an error at short — junior courtesy runner Marissa Sandate taking second and third on passed balls — junior Aloysia Sullivan drawing a walk.
However, Cervantes picked off Sandate with a throw to Schweer at third.
But, an error at second base placed runners on the corners once again with a grounder from sophomore Alizah Lara.
Sullivan scored on a one-out single to right field by Depaoli for a 4-3 lead.
Ferguson put two away with a strikeout, but Roemer reached on a single to center — scoring Lara for a 5-3 advantage — before Elko closed the frame with an out on the paths, Ferguson catching the cut and flipping to Benitez at second.
The Lady Indians gained a run back in the top of the fifth.
Rainwater drew a leadoff walk and took second on a passed ball, advancing to third on a groundout.
Benitez grounded into a fielder’s choice at third, but Rainwater beat the throw to the plate — Elko pulling to within one at 5-4.
After giving up a leadoff single to Viehland in the bottom half, the Lady Indians retired the next three in order.
Elko stranded two in the top of the sixth — Bacon hitting a one-out base knock to center field and Rodriguez drawing a walk — falling to an infield fly and a 6-3 groundout.
The contest seemingly slipped away from the Lady Indians in the bottom of the sixth.
Sullivan was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and took second on a passed ball, Lara reached on an error at second base and Fernley took a 6-4 lead on a fielder’s choice from short to home but did not record the out as Sullivan scored.
Another fielder’s choice from second to home was late, and Lara scored for a 7-4 cushion.
A lineout to Rodriguez finally recorded the first out, but Viehland reached with an error behind the plate —Depaoli strolling home — and junior Braelyn Birkel smacked a two-run single to center.
Diehl Lea and junior courtesy runner Allyson Comer crossed for a 10-4 lead.
The Lady Indians prevented a huge inning with a 6-3 double play on a lineout to Benitez, who threw to senior Kaitlyn Parker at first.
Needing a big inning, Elko started one in the top of the seventh.
Schweer reached from a leadoff error in left field on a fly ball, Benitez drew a walk and set up runners on the corners.
Senior Shyanne Wedlund grounded out but drove in Schweer — making the score 10-5 — and an error at short on a groundball by Parker put two on with one gone.
Cervantes ripped a single to right field and scored Wedlund — pulling the Lady Indians to within four — and the bases were juiced with one away as Bacon earned a free pass.
Sophomore courtesy runner Alysia Madigan scored on a fielder’s choice that did not make an out, and Cervantes cruised home on a bases-crammed walk to Ratliff.
Elko sliced the deficit to one with a sac fly by Rainwater — Bacon tagging up from third — and the paths were punched full once more with a walk to Schweer as the Lady Indians went through the lineup.
With two-on, two-gone and the bases loaded — a fly out to right field ended the threat and the ballgame.
The Lady Indians fell a knock shy of potentially knocking off Fernley, the rally ending in a 10-9 loss.
Depaoli went 3-for-4 for the Lady Vaqueros with two RBIs and two runs scored, Roemer hitting 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Viehland batted 1-for-3 and drove in a run, Birkel closing 1-for-4 with a two-run single.
Without registering hits, Diehl Lea scored twice and drove in a run — Sullivan, Comer and Lara each scoring twice.
Elko mounted just four hits in the contest — batting 4-for-28 as a team — Schweer (2-for-4) accounting for half of the knocks with a pair of doubles, scoring twice and driving in a run.
Bacon was 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Cervantes finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs.
Without a hit, Rainwater scored twice and added an RBI, Benitez drove in two runs and Wedlund plated one — scoring one herself as well.
Ratliff tacked on an RBI without a knock, and Madigan crossed once from a courtesy-runner role.
Viehland picked up the win, allowing nine runs on four hits with eight walks and four strikeouts over 6-1/3 innings.
Depaoli hung on for the save, recording two outs with a walk over 2/3 of a frame.
In the loss, Ferguson allowed just two-earned runs and 10 total on seven hits with three strikeouts and two free passes in six innings of work.
ELKO — 111 010 5 — 946
FERNLEY — 102 205 X — (10)(7)5
Up Next
The Lady Indians (6-7) will look to knock off Fernley (9-4) in a doubleheader to close the series, first pitch set for 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newton Field.