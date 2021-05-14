Lady Indians nearly pull off upset

Fernley got even in the bottom half.

Depaoli hit a one-out single to left field, junior Haeley Diehl Lea reached from an error in the circle — each runner taking a base on a wild pitch — and both were crossed by a two-run double to center field by Roemer.

Junior Mackenzie Viehland drew a walk, but the Lady Indians preserved the 3-3 tie with consecutive fielder’s choices — Benitez throwing out Roemer at third with a toss to Schweer and sophomore Hadlee Ratliff stepping on second base.

Cervantes reached on a leadoff error at shortstop in the top of the fourth but was stranded at third after a pair of passed balls with three-consecutive outs.

The Lady Vaqueros grabbed the lead for good in the home half.

Schennum led off and reached with an error at short — junior courtesy runner Marissa Sandate taking second and third on passed balls — junior Aloysia Sullivan drawing a walk.

However, Cervantes picked off Sandate with a throw to Schweer at third.

But, an error at second base placed runners on the corners once again with a grounder from sophomore Alizah Lara.

Sullivan scored on a one-out single to right field by Depaoli for a 4-3 lead.