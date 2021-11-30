Lady Indians need to grow through year

ELKO — The upcoming season for the Elko girls basketball team may very well be a work in progress.

After the cancelation of the 2020-21 season due to mandates and COVID-19, the Lady Indians will bring back just two players from the 2019-20 team — which went 13-13 overall and 11-7 in the Division 3A North.

Elko finished as the No. 5 seed for the 3A North regional tournament and was bounced in the quarterfinal round, falling to Spring Creek by a final score of 35-33.

Luckily, because of the cancelation of last year’s season, it was a good thing the Lady Indians received big and early contributions from then-freshmen Peyton Jacaway and Aurora Eklund.

Now juniors, the duo serves as the lone returning players from Elko’s last competitive team.

In her ninth-grade campaign, Jacaway nailed down a 2nd-Team All-League selection at guard.

She finished her freshman season with averages of 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals in 22 games.

Eklund, who saw older sister Izzy close her career with an honorable mention for the Division 3A North awards, gave big sis some constant pressure to perform — playing very well during her freshman year as well.

In 25 games, she impacted contests in a wide array of areas on both ends of the floor — posting well-rounded averages of 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists.

Fellow freshman Avery Beatty — in 14 games — averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 boards, but she transferred to Spring Creek for her sophomore year and will see her first action on the hardwood for the Lady Spartans as a junior this season.

As for Elko’s relatively-young roster — at least as far as varsity experience goes — head coach Kaaren Ross noted that her team is small, doesn’t have a lot of size and lacks vital experience and leadership.

“We had those three freshmen, but only two of them are back,” she said. “The other girls who were freshmen in the same class didn’t get to play last year, so we are really far behind.”

Team Makeup

Not only are the Lady Indians small in stature, they are also slightly low in numbers — only packing 11 girls on the varsity roster.

Is the glass half-empty? Or is it half-full?

Elko does not have a single senior on the team, which may spell trouble for the 2021-22 campaign, but it may also lead to bigger things in the future — Ross able to mold and grow her players for a few years to come.

Juniors

The Lady Indians are loaded with juniors, eight of the 11 players coming from the 11th-grade class.

Along with Jacaway and Eklund, Elko welcomes Alysia Carr, Alysia Madigan, Carly Nielsen, Eve Lewis, Isabela Torres and Johanna Rivera to the varsity stage.

Sophomores

Elko has two sophomores on the team for the upcoming year; Bryleigh Cervantes and Shaylen Garity.

Freshman

Only one ninth-grade talent got the initial call to jump a few levels to play big-girl ball, freshman Lindsey Johns.

Strengths

In the early stages, Ross does not know what exactly to expect from her team but thinks her girls “might be quick and have some speed.”

Improvements

Despite being small and young, Ross hopes her team can get rebounds — pointing back to her last team.

“Katie (Ross) was probably our tallest girl at 5-foot-8, and I thought we were going to really struggle inside — but we were actually pretty good in the middle,” she said.

An area that may be a rocky road to start the year is defensively.

“We have to work so much on our defense. Our communication has to improve, but we need to have better anticipation,” Ross said. “Right now, we’re slow on our reads and where we have to be. By the time, we realize where we have to go — it’s too late.”

Winter TipOff Tournament

The Lady Indians will swing into the season with a road trip, playing in the Winter TipOff Tournament, in Sparks, against some tough competition versus Division 5A North teams.

Elko will open the year with a 4:30 p.m. Thursday ballgame against Douglas, following with a pair of Friday games — facing Carson at 3 p.m. and McQueen at 6 p.m. — and closing the weekend with a noon Saturday tip versus Galena.

