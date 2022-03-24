Lady Indians on 3-game winning streak — Elko opens at home Friday against Sparks

ELKO — Following an 0-5 start to the year, the Elko softball team has rattled off three-consecutive victories — outscoring its opponents 59-5 during the stretch.

Coming off three straight weeks of road trips, the Lady Indians (3-5 overall) will finally play a home game — hosting Sparks (2-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field.

Against 3A North competition, the Lady Railroaders are 0-4 — losing all games at home and three by shutout margins — falling 13-0 to Fallon, 17-0 against Lowry, 13-9 versus Dayton and 18-0 against powerhouse Fernley.

Virtually all of Sparks’ offense has been provided by four players.

Junior Lina Nolasco is averaging a ridiculous .700 at the dish, also pacing the Lady Railroaders with seven hits, nine RBI, three doubles, a triple and seven runs scored.

As a sophomore, Karizma Hinojos is batting .400 with three runs scored.

Junior Kurstenrose Bennett is hitting .375 with two runs, and the final player with a recorded batting average is freshman Alyssa Nolasco — whose clip at the plate stands at .083 with a run scored.

As a unit, Sparks has tallied five steals — Alyssa Nolasco swiping two bases.

In the circle, junior Alyssa Camargo has thrown a team-high 13-1/3 innings — allowing 31 runs (nine earned) on 31 hits with 17 strikeouts and 12 walks for a 4.73 ERA.

In 8-1/3 innings, Lina Nolasco has given up 30 runs — only four earned — on 33 hits with seven free passes versus five Ks and a 3.36 ERA.

Across one frame, junior Alyssa Nolasco has allowed one-unearned run on two hits with a punchout and no walks.

The Lady Railroaders’ downfall has been their defense, committing 56 errors — leading largely to 49 of the team’s 62 runs allowed.

Sophomore Candice Kley leads Elko with a .692 batting average with a double, a triple, seven runs and five RBI.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes has hit .588 and is tied for the team high with 10 hits, nine RBI, nine runs scored and a home run.

As a freshman, Elizabeth Romero is batting .526, scoring a team-high 12 runs, sharing the roster lead with 10 hits and a homer — adding a double — and driving in six runs.

Sophomore Amaja Meza is hitting .455 with 10 hits — a team-best four going for two bases — driving in nine runs and scoring nine of her own.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater is batting .412 with two doubles, six RBI and three runs — sophomore Holly Hernandez hitting .375 with three doubles, seven RBI and three runs.

Junior Caitlin Benavides has batted .333 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore Alea Benitez has hit .286 with a triple, scored six times and driven in four runs — senior Lexy Kinzie going .250 at the dish with an RBI.

The Lady Indians have stolen 27 bases, paced by six steals from Romero, five by Cervantes and three apiece for Kley, Benitez and Meza.

In the circle, Rainwater has gone 2-2 with a team-best 7.83 ERA — allowing 29 runs (22 earned) on 28 hits with 19 strikeouts against 12 walks over 19-2/3 innings.

Senior Abagail Whitted has a 1-3 record with an 8.65 ERA across 17 innings; giving up 30 runs — 21 earned — on 26 hits with a team-high 20 Ks versus 17 free passes.

In 2/3 of an inning, Kley gave up five runs on four hits with two walks.

Game Time

Elko will end its home-opening weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest versus Wooster (3-5 overall as of Thursday).

Elko will end its home-opening weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest versus Wooster (3-5 overall as of Thursday).

