Lady Indians open regionals with Wooster

  • 0
Aurora Eklund

Elko's Aurora Eklund (10) drops two of her 18 second-quarter points against Wooster on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium. Eklund led all scorers with a career-high 27 points, and the Lady Indians beat the Lady Colts by a final score of 59-41. 

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Like the Spring Creek girls basketball team, Elko has already taken down the opponent it will face in the first round of the 3A North regional tourney.

The Lady Indians (12-7 overall, 5-5 in league) closed with the East No. 3 seed and will face a crossover with West No. 2 Wooster (12-11 overall, 8-2 in league) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

On Dec. 18, 2021, Elko hosted the Lady Colts — cruising to a 59-41 victory at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians essentially iced the contest with a 24-4 burst in the second period.

In the ballgame, junior Aurora Eklund notched a career high with 27 points — hitting two 3s — going for a ridiculous double-double with 10 steals and pacing Elko with six rebounds, tacking on six assists.

Junior guard Peyton Jacaway played an all-around game as well, finishing with eight points, a game-high nine assists, four boards and four takeaways.

People are also reading…

Junior wing Alysia Carr also neared double figures with eight points of her own, finishing with three swipes, a rebound and a stuff.

Freshman Lindsey Johns went for three points and four boards, and junior Alysia Madigan closed with three points, three steals, a dime and a swat.

The offense was rounded out for the Lady Indians with two points apiece for junior Eve Lewis, junior Carly Nielsen and sophomore Shaylen Garity and a free throw from junior Johanna Rivera — who posted four rebounds.

Without scoring, junior post Isabela Torres notched three rebounds and an assist.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes turned in a rebound and a rejection.

Wooster did not record stats for the contest.

Game Time

East No. 3 Elko will look to take out West No. 2 Wooster for the second time in as many tries, the latter contest serving as a win-or-go-home affair in the quarterfinal round of the 3A north regional tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

