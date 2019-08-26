SOUTH TAHOE — The Elko girls soccer team played pretty well with a young squad in its season-opening tourney.
Despite a 4-1 loss in the first game of the year Friday versus Shadow Ridge, the Lady Indians closed the weekend with triple 1s — adding a win and a draw — starting the year with a 1-1-1 record.
With two games on Saturday, Elko finished the South Tahoe Tournament with a 1-0 victory versus Division 4A Carson and pitched another shutout in a scoreless tie against Pahrump Valley.
Versus Carson
The Lady Indians needed its first scoreless effort on the defensive side of the ball in their 1-0 win against the Lady Senators, as Elko’s lone score of the contest and its second and final of the tourney proved to be the difference.
The only goal of the match came in the 23rd minute off the foot of junior Jenna Kidwell.
She was set up with a drop-back pass from senior Dariahn Primeaux, and Kidwell did the rest — unleashing a boomer from midfield.
The arching bomb flew over the hands of the Carson goalkeeper, giving Elko the lead for good — albeit not without a struggle for the Lady Indians.
“I was so proud of them during this game,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls. “Carson really took it to them the final 10 minutes, but they dug in and pushed through.”
The Lady Senators narrowly held the edge in the battle of shots — taking 11 to Elko’s 10 — but a few were off the mark and junior goalie Elayna Orr came up big for the Lady Indians in the frame with eight saves.
Elko’s defensive performance, Orr’s effort between the posts and Kidwell’s goal resulted in the 1-0 win.
Against Pahrump Valley
If a soccer team can’t pull out a win, a tie is the next-best thing.
In their tourney finale, the Lady Indians needed another stellar outing on the defensive end of the field — neither Pahrump Valley nor Elko mounting a single score — the game resulting in a scoreless draw.
With tired legs, Elko’s defense allowed more shots than against Carson — the Lady Trojans sending 18 attempts — but Orr was once again a beast in the frame.
She racked up 16 saves in the ballgame.
For the second-consecutive contest, Elko posted 10 shots — stymied by Pahrump Valley’s goalkeeper.
“They were exhausted and played well, lots of potential with this group,” Nicholls said.
League Openers
For their Division 3A North openers, the Lady Indians will travel — facing North Tahoe at 5 p.m. Friday and going up against defending state champ Truckee at noon Saturday.
