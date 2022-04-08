 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Indians pace Elko at North Valleys

RENO — At the North Valleys Relays, the girls supplied the best performances for the Elko track and field team.

The Lady Indians posted a top-10 finish; splitting ninth place — matching McQueen’s total of 12 points.

As for the boys, Elko rounded out the top-15 — netting just two points as a team.

Girls Results

4x800 relay — 3. Elko (sophomore Reese Hatch, junior Carly Nielsen, freshman Lindsey Johns and freshman Lilianna Haynes), 10:40.62.

4x400 relay — 4. Elko (Haynes, Johns, Hatch and Nielsen), 4:30.23.

Shot put — 4. Junior Johanna Rivera, 29-feet-3-inches (PR). 16. Senior Ellen Wickersham, 24-feet-6-inches.

Discus — 11. Wickersham, 76-feet-2-inches. 20. Rivera, 68-feet-3-inches.

Long jump — 8. Junior Tyra Christean, 14-feet-9-inches (PR).

Distance-relay (1200-400-800-1600) — 10. Elko (Johns, sophomore Emely Castaneda, Nielsen and sophomore Arowyn Potter), 16:28.63.

4x200 relay — 11. Elko (Christean, junior Megan Dwyer, senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez and sophomore Abi Ramirez), 2:06.05.

Sprint-medley relay (100-100-200-400) — 12. Elko (freshman Camila Castaneda, freshman Yanira Garcia, freshman Farah Klesner and junior Francesca Zupa), 2:14.53.

4x100 relay — 14. Elko (Christean, Lozano-Jimenez, Dwyer and Ramirez), 58.95 seconds.

Boys Results

4x200 relay — 5. Elko (sophomore Jacob Aguirre, sophomore Tyler Wiseman, senior Andres Cervantes and senior Jarett Taylor), 1:36.71.

4x400 relay — 9. Elko (Taylor, senior Philip Neff, Wiseman and Cervantes), 3:50.64.

Distance-medley relay (1200-400-800-1600) — 10. Elko (junior Landon Lenz, Neff, senior Gavin Nicola and sophomore James Fericks), 12:40.13.

4x100 relay — 11. Elko (sophomore Kian Stuart, Aguirre, Cervantes and Wiseman), 47.69 seconds.

Sprint-medley relay (100-100-200-400) — 15. Elko (freshman Armando Herrera, Stuart, sophomore Christian Felix and freshman Tyler Spence), 1:54.88.

High jump — 15. Taylor, 5-feet-1-inch.

Up Next

Elko’s JV teams will compete Friday, April 15, at the Eureka Invite, and the varsity athletes will compete Saturday, April 16, in the Boise (Idaho) relays.

