ELKO – After starting the year with a four-game losing streak and dropping its first game in league play Friday to Fernley, the Elko girls basketball team’s hopes of its first victory were questioned in the first quarter Saturday by Sparks.
Following a poor start, the Lady Indians regained their bearings and rolled to a 70-27 win over the Lady Railroaders.
The Lady Indians opened the scoring with a rebound and midrange jumper by senior Alexis Elquist, answered on the other end by the Lady Railroaders.
Elko took the lead on a free throw by sophomore Zoe Blair, Sparks tying the game 3-3 from the stripe.
Junior Patty Estrada gave the Lady Railroaders a 6-3 lead with a triple, opening an 8-3 advantage with a 5-0 run on a layup by senior Laree Murillo.
Elko struggled offensively, missing easy shots and turning the ball over.
Sparks scored along the block and opened a 10-3 lead with a 7-0 streak.
Elquist sliced the deficit to four with a three from the right side, and junior Katie Ross trimmed the margin in half with her first bucket on an inbound play.
From the stripe, Ross tied the ballgame with a clean trip after Elko forced a turnover with a zone press.
After Elko initially found foul trouble, Sparks quickly put the Lady Indians in the single bonus – Elquist giving Elko an 11-10 lead with a free throw.
The Lady Railroaders regained the high side with a deep two by Murillo, but sophomore Olivia Morrell used a screen to free herself for a layup and a 13-12 lead for Elko.
After the first quarter, Elko found itself in a surprising one-point battle with Sparks – which scored more points in the first quarter Saturday than it did all game Friday night in Spring Creek.
Senior Nevada Wachob began the second period with a strong take to the hoop for the Lady Indians, and junior Izzy Eklund – who made several steals in the first quarter – rattled home a three for an 18-12 Elko lead.
The Lady Indians kept the momentum rolling with a give-and-go between Elquist and Wachob, Elquist opening a 20-12 lead with her seventh and eighth points.
Following a Sparks turnover, Elquist reached double figures with a shot from the elbow – capping a 9-0 run.
The Railroaders momentarily stopped the bleeding with a free throw, but the bank was open for Morrell on a Saturday – knocking her three off the glass and in for Elko.
Elquist was fouled and went to the line – hitting 1-for-2 – also connecting on two freebies following a technical foul on the Sparks bench.
She was then fouled on the inbound pass, draining one free throw for a 29-13 lead.
The Lady Railroaders buried two freebies, but Elko answered with a long two by junior Summer Nielsen.
Elko fell into a foul fest, giving up another free throw.
Sophomore Sydnee Patterson drilled her jumper from the free-throw line for a 33-16 lead, but Ross was immediately called for her fourth personal foul in the first half – the Lady Railroaders making one of the attempts.
Blair grabbed an offensive board and made one free throw for a double-up lead of 34-17, the Lady Indians giving up a put-back on the other end.
At the break, Elko led by 15 at 34-19.
Eklund’s controlled energy led to an early foul against Sparks on a strong drive, and she knocked down her second three of the game from the left wing to start the third period.
On a turnover by the Lady Railroaders, Elquist was the recipient of an easy deuce in transition for a 20-point lead.
An offensive board resulted in an And-1 follow for Sparks, but Elquist drilled a three after passing one up – giving her 19 points for the game.
Murillo hit a long two and made the score 42-23.
Morrell followed up a missed layup and finished for her seventh point on the other end, but the Lady Indians missed numerous layups – Elquist earning her fourth personal foul in the third quarter.
Patterson worked the offensive glass and finished a follow-up bucket, Elko taking a double-up lead of 46-23 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Indians outscoring Sparks 14-4 in the frame.
Morrell neared double digits with a layup from an inbound pass, Elko gaining another inbound bucket with a jumper by Wachob around a screen.
Patterson tallied her third bucket of the contest with a pull-up jumper, and Nielsen banged home a long two – opening a 31-point lead for the Lady Indians with an 8-0 run to start the frame.
Eklund grabbed an offensive board and finished for her third bucket and first two-pointer – giving her eight points – opening a 56-23 lead.
Patterson went coast-to-coast and drew a foul, sinking both free throws for her seventh and eighth points, opening a running clock at the four-minute mark with a 35-point lead of 58-23.
Sparks gained a high-post jumper by Murillo, giving the Lady Railroaders their first points of the fourth quarter.
Back into the game from the bench, Elquist collected an offensive rebound for a put-back and blocked a shot on the other end.
Patterson worked free on the left baseline off the dribble, giving her double digits.
Ross – also making a late appearance – reached six points with an off-glass bank.
After allowing a rebound and put-back, the Lady Indians went off from distance with back-to-back triples.
Eklund rattled a three out, off the glass and back in for her third triple of the game.
To close the contest, Elquist finished things off in style – burying a half-court heave at the buzzer.
Elko overcame a slow start and rolled to a 70-27 victory.
Elquist led all scorers with a game-high 24 points, booking 14 in the first half and finishing with three 3s after buzzer beater.
Elko finished with three players in double digits, Eklund splashing three triples on her way to 11 points and Patterson finishing with 10 points.
Morrell neared double figures with nine points, Ross adding six.
Nielsen and Wachob each scored four points for the Lady Indians.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (1-1 in league) will need to play their best-possible game in their next contest – limit turnovers, make shots and stay away from silly fouls – at 6 p.m. Friday against the two-time defending state champions, the Lady Greenwave of Fallon (2-0 in league)
Elko will close its home stand at 1 p.m. Saturday against Lowry (2-0 in 3A North), at Centennial Gymnasium.
