Lady Indians prevail in 50-45 thriller

ELKO — For the second time, the Elko girls basketball team took down Fernley by a final score of 50-45.

But, the games could not have gone differently.

After overcoming a deficit in the first matchup, the Lady Indians were forced to hang on Saturday — nearly throwing the game away late.

In the first quarter, the Lady Vaqueros found the board on a deuce by senior Aly Sullivan — set up by a dish from sophomore Nadia Velazquez.

Elko tied the contest on a crossover and drive by sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes, who then pushed the Lady Indians to the front with a corner three.

The game was tied with a three on the left wing by sophomore Kaiserita Otuafi, but junior Peyton Jacaway buried a runner and a pair of free throws by junior Aurora Eklund gave Elko a 9-5 cushion.

A free throw by Sullivan trimmed the margin to three, but Elko junior Johanna Rivera grabbed an offensive rebound for a put-back and junior Alysia Madigan scored after making a steal.

Eklund cashed a triple from an assist by freshman Lindsey Johns, for a 16-6 lead, but Otuafi’s second trey cut the deficit to seven.

Rivera went 1-for-2 at the stripe, and the Lady Indians took a 17-9 lead into the second period.

Fernley made a four-point run to open the quarter, freshman Jaelece Wasson scoring on a second-chance bucket and muscling through traffic and contact for another deuce.

Jacaway hit a mid-range jumper, but Elko’s offense got sticky and stalled — Velazquez rolling to the hoop for a layup after a steal.

Jacaway stuck a long two after a pass by Eklund from the corner, but Otuafi beat her defender off the dribble and drove for a bucket.

With the lead dwindled to four, Cervantes continued her solid half with her third field goal — grabbing her own miss for a follow — Eklund inbounding to Jacaway on a nice cut to the hole for a bunny.

Eklund nailed a runner with a kiss of the glass against a foul, but the officials ruled the contact was on the floor and did not grant continuation on the score.

But, she immediately stepped outside and hammered a three for a 28-17 advantage — capping a 7-0 spurt.

Senior Aurora Parsons stopped the run with a free throw for the Lady Vaqueros, and Otuafi hit two in a row to close the half.

At the break, Elko led by eight at 28-20.

Eklund’s second triple of the game gave the Lady Indians a 31-20 lead, and Cervantes scored on a nice find from Johns.

Otuafi hit a long two, followed by a free throw from Elko junior Alysia Carr.

The game turned into a contest from the line, Velazquez and senior Lashay Stephens each splitting a pair of attempts — as did Rivera on the other side.

Wasson knocked down a tough, off-balance shot and Parsons scored to close the third.

Entering the fourth, the Lady Indians led by seven at 35-28.

Fernley reached the single-bonus early in the final frame, fouled underneath Elko’s basket.

With 7:42 on the clock, the Lady Vaqueros missed the front end of the one-and-one for the second time.

Velazquez went 1-for-2 on the Lady Indians’ ninth foul, but Rivera drained both shots on the other side.

Otuafi, Carr and Parsons each connected on their attempts at the stripe, and Jacaway went 1-for-2.

Sophomore Jennica Stephens scored on a look from Velazquez — trimming the deficit to five — and Otuafi dropped a hook across the paint, making the score 40-37.

Rivera made a huge finish through a foul on a pass from Eklund and hit the free throw for an old-fashioned three, but Wasson went baseline and brought Fernley back to within four.

Eklund was hacked and hit both shots at the line, but Velazquez did the same on the other end.

With two minutes remaining, the Lady Indians went into a stall on offense and passed up multiple open looks — electing to kill time rather than score — turning the ball over.

Otuafi was fouled after a steal and made 1-of-2 freebies, as did Velazquez.

Eklund split a pair of free throws for the Lady Indians, and Velazquez made both shots after the Lady Indians passed up a wide-open layup and threw the ball away — the lead sliced to one at 46-45.

Cervantes got the friendly bounce on the front end of her attempts at the stripe and drained her second free throw as well.

Jacaway made 1-of-2 at the line for a four-point lead, and Eklund split the final shots from the line in the contest.

Elko was hot and cold, played well and mixed in moments of stagnant offense with turnovers and untimely fouls — holding on for a 50-45 victory and sweeping the season series with Fernley.

In defeat, Otuafi scored a game-high 18 points and hit two 3s.

The Lady Indians finished with three players in double digits, paced by a team-high 15 points and three 3s by Eklund.

Cervantes finished with a career-high 11 points, and Jacaway closed with 10 points.

Rivera neared double figures with nine points.

For the Lady Vaqueros, Velazquez approached double digits with nine points and Wasson added eight points.

Fernley’s offense was closed out with five points by Parsons, three from Sullivan, two for Jennica Stephens and one by Lashay Stephens.

Elko’s scoring was rounded off by three points from Carr and two by Madigan.

In a five-point game that saw 61 free throws, the Lady Indians went 18-for-28 and the Lady Vaqueros hurt themselves with a 16-for-33 clip.

FERNLEY — 9 — 11 — 8 — 17 — 45 Total

ELKO — 17 — 11 — 7 — 15 — 51 Total

Versus Dayton

On Friday, the Lady Indians breezed to a 41-point, 62-21 victory over Dayton.

Elko took control from the opening tip, outscoring the Lady Dust Devils 24-8 in the first quarter.

In the second, Elko essentially iced contest with a 19-3 streak for a 43-11 lead at the half.

The third quarter played out nearly evenly, as the Lady Indians added 10 points and Dayton put in nine.

Going to the fourth, the clock ran — Elko dropping nine points and limiting the Lady Dust Devils to one — Elko cruising to a 62-21 victory.

Eklund outscored Dayton by herself with a game-high 22 points — sticking four 3s — joined in double digits by 11 points from Jacaway.

Dayton was led by a team-high 12 points from junior Hallie Peterson, and the Lady Dust Devils’ offense was rounded out by four points from junior Molly McGrew, three points by senior Ainsley Lau and a free throw apiece for seniors Kennedy Harris and Kelsea Frobes.

For Elko, junior Carly Nielsen scored seven points — Carr and Madigan finishing with six apiece.

The Lady Indians’ offense was closed out with three points each for Rivera and sophomore Shaylen Garity and two apiece by Johns and Cervantes.

DAYTON — 8 — 3 — 9 — 1 — 21 Total

ELKO — 24 — 19 — 10 — 9 — 62 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (9-4 overall, 4-2 in league) will play a key contest against the Lady Spartans (15-3 overall, 5-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

The Lady Spartans won the first meeting 47-37 on Jan. 11, in Elko.

