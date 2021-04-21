Lady Indians’ rally falls short, 7-5

An error at shortstop from a grounder by freshman Alea Benitez gave Schweer a free stroll home — cutting the deficit to two at 4-2 — but the next-two batters fell in order on a strikeout by Dunckhorst and a 6-3 groundout.

In the top of the fourth, Lowry gained the run back.

Zepeda hit a one-out single and advanced to third on a sac bunt by Hoyt and scored on a passed ball.

With two gone in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Indians managed to cook up a run.

Junior Hadlee Ratliff sent a base knock to left field, and Schweer thumped a double to center — crossing senior Emery Lesbo — but runners were left at second and third with a 4-3 groundout.

The Elko defense did its job in the top of the fifth — retiring Lowry in order — sophomore Ariah Sandoval catching a fly ball in left field and Wedlund reeling in consecutive fly outs in center.

Benitez led off the home half of the fifth with a single to first, took second on a groundout and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

She scored from a base knock by Wedlund to center, trimming the margin to a single run at 5-4.