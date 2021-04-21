Lady Indians’ rally falls short, 7-5

ELKO — The Elko softball team tasted defeat for the first time of the season Wednesday, but the Lady Indians did not go down without a fight.
Hosting Lowry, the Lady Indians faced a 7-4 deficit going into the bottom of the seventh inning — plating a run and loading the bases — but Elko was unable to come up with the big hit or hits it needed.
The Lady Buckaroos escaped a competitive contest by a final score of 7-5, improving to 3-1 on the season and handing Elko (3-1) its first loss of the young year.
The seesaw tug-of-war was indicated early on, both teams putting a run on the scoreboard in the first inning.
In the away half, Lowry junior Natalia Zepeda led off and was hit by a pitch then stole second base.
She advanced to third on a single to left field by sophomore Shelbie Hoyt and scored on an error in left for a 1-0 lead.
Elko answered and tied the contest in the home half but did not take full advantage of a great start to the frame.
Senior Lexi Schweer drew a leadoff walk, taking second on a bunt by senior Hayley Rodriguez.
Elko hit into consecutive groundouts, Schweer scoring on a groundout RBI from freshman Ella Rainwater and knotting the score.
A strikeout by Lowry sophomore pitcher Bree Dunckhorst ended the threat for further damage.
The Lady Indians were unable to put the Lady Buckaroos with two outs in the top of the second.
Freshman Savannah Stoker reached on a dropped-third strike, and the bases were loaded by a single from Zepeda to left field.
Senior Alexus Gomez scored on a wild pitch, and Hoyt hit a line drive to center field — which was dropped for an error — Stoker and Zepeda rolling home.
Lowry plated three runs with two outs and took a 4-1 advantage.
In the home half, senior Lia Bacon ripped a two-out double to left field but was stranded by a 1-3 groundout.
The Lady Bucks put their first-two hitters on base to start the top of the third — junior Kenzi Dowd-Smith reaching on a dropped-third strike and advancing to second on a bunt by junior Bailey Hayes.
However, Elko’s defense stiffened — notching a fly out to senior Shyanne Wedlund in center, senior Rylee Ferguson hurling a strikeout and Schweer snagging a line drive at third on a well-hit ball.
Schweer earned another leadoff free pass in the bottom half and stole second base, advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt by Rodriguez.
An error at shortstop from a grounder by freshman Alea Benitez gave Schweer a free stroll home — cutting the deficit to two at 4-2 — but the next-two batters fell in order on a strikeout by Dunckhorst and a 6-3 groundout.
In the top of the fourth, Lowry gained the run back.
Zepeda hit a one-out single and advanced to third on a sac bunt by Hoyt and scored on a passed ball.
With two gone in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Indians managed to cook up a run.
Junior Hadlee Ratliff sent a base knock to left field, and Schweer thumped a double to center — crossing senior Emery Lesbo — but runners were left at second and third with a 4-3 groundout.
The Elko defense did its job in the top of the fifth — retiring Lowry in order — sophomore Ariah Sandoval catching a fly ball in left field and Wedlund reeling in consecutive fly outs in center.
Benitez led off the home half of the fifth with a single to first, took second on a groundout and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
She scored from a base knock by Wedlund to center, trimming the margin to a single run at 5-4.
All Lowry managed in the top of the sixth was a single by Stoker, but the Lady Indians went down one-two-three in the bottom half.
The Lady Bucks did some damage in the top of the seventh, opening with a leadoff single by Hoyt to right field.
Dowd-Smith roped a one-out double to center field, and Hayes smacked another two-base rip on the next AB — scoring Hoyt and Dowd-Smith for a three-run cushion.
Elko escaped a bases-loaded jam with a 1-3 groundout, but the Lady Indians entered the bottom of the seventh facing a 7-4 deficit.
Rodriguez led off with a base knock to center, Benitez earned a free pass and Rainwater sent a single to shortstop.
However, a popup in foul ground momentarily ended the momentum.
Wedlund notched an RBI groundout but scored Rodriguez, making the score 7-5.
With the tying run on second and the go-ahead run at the dish, the contest came to a close with a fly out to right field.
Elko fell for the first time of the year by a final score of 7-5, the Lady Indians’ and Lady Bucks’ records evening at 3-1 — Lowry now possessing the head-to-head advantage should a tie occur in the standings.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will cap the three-game set with the Lady Bucks in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.
GALLERY: Spring Creek at Elko Softball Doubleheader Game One — April 17, 2021