Lady Indians rally for overtime win

Morrell once again made a clean to the stripe, and the Lady Indians pulled two within two at 18-16 on a bucket by Ross from a feed by Jacaway.

With 3:33 remaining in the half, Izzy Eklund tied the contest with two free throws.

Moretto beat the defense down the floor for her 11th and 12th points of the half, but Ross was fouled and hit 1-of-2 at the line.

Whitaker went 1-for-2 at the line for Fallon, and Frost stuck a runner on the left baseline for a 23-19 lead.

Beatty pulled Elko to within a deuce with a pair of freebies, and Elko tied the game for the second time with a step-around move by Aurora Eklund.

With 25 seconds remaining in the half, the Lady Indians took their first lead with an offensive put-back by Beatty.

The Lady Wave pushed the pace and Moretto dished to junior Aisha Sharron for a deuce.

At the break, the game was deadlocked at 25-all.

Elko began the third quarter with a push, making a 6-0 run on a layup from Aurora Eklund after a steal, a bucket off the bounce by Ross in the middle and a friendly roll for Aurora Eklund from a dish by Jacaway.