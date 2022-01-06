Lady Indians return after 3-week layoff

At 2.5 points per game apiece, senior Kennedy Harris adds 1.3 boards and sophomore Ayisha Agee notches a rebound.
Seniors Ainsley Lau (1.6 points) and Kelsea Frobes (1.3 points) round out Dayton’s offense.
As for Elko, junior Aurora Eklund leads the way at 13.7 points per game — ranking third in the league in scoring — tops the 3A North-East with 4.1 steals, is splitting second in the league with 2.9 assists and is tied for ninth in the conference with 5.1 rebounds per contest.
In the middle, junior Johanna Rivera averages 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds — ranking 11th in the league in each category.
If Spring Creek’s Avery Beatty is the Lady Spartans’ version of Draymond Green, Elko junior Peyton Jacaway is the Lady Indians’ version of someone like Jason Kidd or Grant Hill — a guard who impacts several areas on the court.
Jacaway averages 6.1 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds — tying for fifth in the league despite her size — tops the league at 3.7 assists and is tied for sixth in the conference with 3.1 steals.
Junior Alysia Carr also drops 6.1 points per outing and averages 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 takeaways.
As the Lady Indians’ only freshman, Lindsey Johns averages 1.9 points, three rebounds and 2.1 swipes.
Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes and Eve Lewis each score 1.6 points per contest; Cervantes adding 1.9 rebounds.
Juniors Alysia Madigan and Isabela Torres score 1.4 points apiece, while Torres is ninth in the league in rebounds with 5.1 per game — Madigan notching a steal per outing.
Team Comparisons
The Lady Indians score 42.1 points per ballgame, holding a double-digit advantage over Dayton’s 31.2 average.
As a unit, Elko hauls in 32.6 rebounds while the Lady Dust Devils — whose stats are limited on MaxPreps — pull down 5.3 boards.
The Lady Indians assist 9.7 field goals per game, Dayton dishing 1.2 dimes.
On defense, Elko creates 13.9 steals — the Lady Dust Devils forcing 3.5 takeaways.
Game Time
Elko (5-2) will play its first league contest on the road when they face the Lady Dust Devils (2-4) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.
