Lady Indians return after 3-week layoff

ELKO — While most teams took part in tournaments over the holiday season, the Elko girls basketball team stood pat.

The Lady Indians will play their first contest a day short of a three-week layoff since beating Wooster 59-41 on Dec. 17, 2021.

Elko will step on the bus then the court and take on Dayton, opening league play of the Division 3A North-East opener at 6 p.m. Friday.

With their win over the Lady Colts, the Lady Indians improved to 5-2 on the season — the Lady Dust Devils entering the contest with a record of 2-4.

Dayton is led by 7.8 points from junior Rachel Ply — who is currently 10th in the league in scoring.

Fellow junior Hallie Peterson averages seven points and 1.5 rebounds and — according to MaxPreps — leads the Lady Dust Devils with 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Both junior Molly McGrew and senior Alissa Paterson score 4.3 points per contest, while junior Kendra Garner turns in 3.7 points per ballgame.

At 2.5 points per game apiece, senior Kennedy Harris adds 1.3 boards and sophomore Ayisha Agee notches a rebound.

Seniors Ainsley Lau (1.6 points) and Kelsea Frobes (1.3 points) round out Dayton’s offense.

As for Elko, junior Aurora Eklund leads the way at 13.7 points per game — ranking third in the league in scoring — tops the 3A North-East with 4.1 steals, is splitting second in the league with 2.9 assists and is tied for ninth in the conference with 5.1 rebounds per contest.

In the middle, junior Johanna Rivera averages 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds — ranking 11th in the league in each category.

If Spring Creek’s Avery Beatty is the Lady Spartans’ version of Draymond Green, Elko junior Peyton Jacaway is the Lady Indians’ version of someone like Jason Kidd or Grant Hill — a guard who impacts several areas on the court.

Jacaway averages 6.1 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds — tying for fifth in the league despite her size — tops the league at 3.7 assists and is tied for sixth in the conference with 3.1 steals.

Junior Alysia Carr also drops 6.1 points per outing and averages 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 takeaways.

As the Lady Indians’ only freshman, Lindsey Johns averages 1.9 points, three rebounds and 2.1 swipes.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes and Eve Lewis each score 1.6 points per contest; Cervantes adding 1.9 rebounds.

Juniors Alysia Madigan and Isabela Torres score 1.4 points apiece, while Torres is ninth in the league in rebounds with 5.1 per game — Madigan notching a steal per outing.

Team Comparisons

The Lady Indians score 42.1 points per ballgame, holding a double-digit advantage over Dayton’s 31.2 average.

As a unit, Elko hauls in 32.6 rebounds while the Lady Dust Devils — whose stats are limited on MaxPreps — pull down 5.3 boards.

The Lady Indians assist 9.7 field goals per game, Dayton dishing 1.2 dimes.

On defense, Elko creates 13.9 steals — the Lady Dust Devils forcing 3.5 takeaways.

Game Time

Elko (5-2) will play its first league contest on the road when they face the Lady Dust Devils (2-4) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

GALLERY: Wooster at Elko Girls Basketball — Dec. 18, 2021

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.