TRUCKEE, California — For starting the season with a young, inexperienced roster at the varsity level, the Elko girls soccer team is playing pretty darn well.
Overall, the Lady Indians are even on the season with a 2-2-1 record — splitting its league openers — notching a 1-1 record in the 3A North with a 3-1 road victory over North Tahoe and a 2-0 loss at defending state champ Truckee.
Versus North Tahoe
Elko was lights out in its league opener Friday at North Tahoe, combining a fast offensive start with a solid defensive effort.
The Lady Indians’ first goal of the 3A North season was booked early, nearly immediately after the opening kickoff.
Just 1:25 into the contest, senior Kassi Ortiz scored on a through ball from an assist by freshman Carly Nielsen — the youngster dishing to the vet for a 1-0 lead.
Defensively, Elko kept the Lady Lakers off the board for the remainder of the half.
Offensively, the Lady Indians were not content with a one-goal lead.
With only 44 seconds remaining before intermission, a newcomer to the program padded the advantage.
As North Tahoe’s goalie advanced way out from the goal, freshman Peyton Jacaway tagged a hard shot from the midfield stripe — launching the ball over the head of the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, the first 30-plus minutes played out as a defensive struggle for both squads — neither managing to gain offensive traction.
In the 71st minute, the lead was sliced in half.
Elko was called for a foul from what head coach Michelle Nicholls called “about 45 yards out.”
North Tahoe senior Hallie Clute lofted a boomer, junior goalie Elayna Orr getting a hand on the ball initially — the shot bouncing behind her for a long-distance goal.
With the advantage trimmed to 2-1, the Lady Indians answered the challenge with a response of their own.
Ortiz continued her stellar day after opening the game with a goal, ending it with her second in the 76th minute.
She chipped a shot over the keeper from the edge of the 18-yard box, lifting Elko to a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Indians edged the Lakers in on-goal shots by a tally of 10-8, and Orr finished with 11 saves in the frame for Elko.
“The girls played really well during this game. The week was a little rough practice wise, but they pulled through and played really well,” Nicholls said. “I was excited to see them connecting passes and making good runs.”
Versus Truckee
After finding an offensive rhythm Friday, the Lady Indians struggled to attack Saturday against the defending state champion.
Truckee scored a goal early and added another late in a 2-0 shutout win.
In the seventh minute, senior Sami Orozco was the recipient of a through ball and cupped her shot from 18 yards.
The game went to halftime with the Lady Wolverines on top 1-0.
Truckee placed Elko in a precarious position in the 62nd minute, senior Britta Winans scoring on a corner kick for a 2-0 lead.
Elko fired just six shots in the contest, placing a heavy burden on the defense as the ball was on the wrong side of midfield for the majority of the game — Truckee launching 20 kicks at the frame.
“We definitely did not play as well offensively Saturday as we did on Friday, however, I was extremely proud of the way the girls played defensively. Our defense and Elayna really kept us in the game,” Nicholls said. “We really need to fix our transitioning from offense to defense for this weekend. So far this week, the girls have been working really hard in practice to make corrections.”
Nicholls plans to move up some junior varsity players to the varsity team, Incline not fielding a JV team — aiding Elko’s “quite small” varsity roster and giving valuable experience to the younger athletes.
Home Openers
The Lady Indians will play their first games of the season at home, kicking off against Incline at 5 p.m. Friday and squaring up against South Tahoe at noon Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.
