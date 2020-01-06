Lady Indians roll in 2nd half

FALLON — A night after falling 58-40 on the road at Lowry, the Elko girls basketball team found itself in a tight contest at the break in Fallon — the Lady Indians asserting themselves on both ends of the floor and rolling in the second half over the revamped, three-time defending stat champion.
Elko turned a 29-26 lead after two quarters into a 15-point, 59-44 win, cruising past the Lady Greenwave with a 30-18 run to close the game — thanks in large part to a 19-9 advantage in the third period.
Fallon senior Karlee Hitchcock booked the game’s first point at the free-throw line, but Elko senior Katie Ross gave the Lady Indians a 2-1 lead with a bucket from a feed by junior Sydnee Patterson.
The Lady Greenwave went to the front with a deuce by senior Makenzee Moretto, but Elko took the high side with a three from the top of the arc by senior Summer Nielsen.
With a baseline bucket by Fallon senior Kinsli Rogne, the game was tied at 5-all.
Ross’ second field goal of the frame pushed the Lady Indians to a 7-5 lead, freshman Peyton Jacaway adding a free throw.
On the other end, the Lady Wave tied the contest once again in similar fashion — Moretto notching her second deuce and junior Shaylee Coldwell dropping 1-of-2 at the stripe.
Jacaway buried a jumper for a 10-8 Elko lead, but the contest was gridlocked for the third time on a breakaway layup by Fallon junior Madison Whitaker.
With a late flurry, the Lady Indians took a 14-10 lead on consecutive buckets by Ross — who found an easy layup for a deuce and followed up her own miss for the final field goal of the frame.
The back-and-forth action continued in the second, Moretto scoring from an offensive rebound and Ross answering on the other side.
Coldwell sliced Fallon’s deficit to three with a free throw, but Elko freshman Avery Beatty — playing in her first weekend of varsity hoops — splashed a three for a 19-13 lead.
Ross pushed the advantage to eight with a bucket on the break from a steal, but Fallon fought back into the ballgame with an 8-0 run.
Hitchcock ran the floor and scored in front of the defense and sank a pair of freebies, and Moretto reached double figures with a coast-to-coast deuce and another field goal.
With the game tied at 21-apiece, Jacaway stemmed the tide with two free throws.
Hitchcock made 1-for-2 at the line, and Whitaker gave the Lady Wave a 25-23 lead with a baseline bucket.
Elko ended its cold stretch with an offensive board and put-back by freshman Aurora Eklund — Coldwell going 1-for-2 at the line for the third time — and Eklund followed up with a big three, giving the Lady Indians a 28-26 lead.
Ross rolled to the lane and was fouled — making 1-for-2 at the stripe — giving her 13 points in the half.
At the break, Elko clung to a 29-26 lead.
The ballgame was essentially won by Elko — conversely lost by Fallon — in the third quarter.
Ross made an aggressive move to the rim for a layup, but Elko gave up an easy deuce to Hitchcock in return.
Jacaway buried a shot from the left side, and Ross nailed a midrange jumper from about 8 feet.
Whitaker did what she could to keep Fallon afloat with a long two, but Ross responded with a clean trip to the free-throw line — Whitaker answering with a dribble drive for a bunny.
From that point, Elko closed the third with an 11-3 run.
Ross penetrated the lane for a layup, Jacaway stuck a follow on the offensive glass and senior Izzy Eklund turned defense into offense from a steal.
The Lady Indians turned up the heat with their press, leading to another takeaway by Aurora Eklund for a layup.
Whitaker buried a three and stopped an 8-0 burst, but Elko junior Olivia Morrell made a free throw and Jacaway ended the quarter with a dead-on deuce from distance.
Entering the fourth, Elko had seized control and led by 13 with the score at 48-35.
The final frame was played nearly evenly, Elko edging Fallon 11-9.
Ross drilled a jumper, the Lady Wave responding with a deuce by junior Shaylee Fagg.
Aurora Eklund went 1-for-2 at the line, Whitaker sinking two attempts at the stripe, Aurora Eklund then knocking down a pair of freebies.
Hitchcock scored with great ball movement on the break, as Fallon ran the weave without the ball touching the floor.
Jacaway continued her solid ballgame with consecutive jumpers, and Izzy Eklund scored on a give-and-go with Aurora Eklund.
Fallon sophomore Sydney Jarrett found the scorebook with a free throw, but Jacaway worked her way to the hoop for a layup.
Closing the contest, Whitaker made an impressive block and drove the length of the floor for a finish.
Elko split its weekend games with a 15-point victory over the new-look, three-time defending state champs, earning a 59-44 win over Fallon.
Ross led all scorers and finished with a career-high 23 points, leading a trio of Lady Indians in double figures, Jacaway following with 15 points.
Fallon was paced by 13 points apiece by Hitchcock and Whitaker, Moretto scoring all 10 of her points in the first half.
Elko’s third double-digit scorer was Aurora Eklund with 10 points.
Izzy Eklund finished with four points, Nielsen and Beatty each buried a three and Morell capped the Elko offense with a free throw.
Fallon’s scoring was rounded out by three free throws by Coldwell, two points each from Rogne and Fagg and a freebie by Jarrett.
ELKO — 14 — 15 — 19 — 11 — 59 Total
FALLON — 10 — 16 — 9 — 9 — 44 Total
Up Next
The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 4-2 in league) will host North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league) in Elko’s first home game of 2020 at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Elko will wrap up its home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday ballgame versus Truckee (7-2 overall, 2-1 in league as of Monday), the Lady Wolverines slated to take on the Lady Railroaders, on Tuesday, in Sparks.