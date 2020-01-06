Lady Indians roll in 2nd half

On the other end, the Lady Wave tied the contest once again in similar fashion — Moretto notching her second deuce and junior Shaylee Coldwell dropping 1-of-2 at the stripe.

Jacaway buried a jumper for a 10-8 Elko lead, but the contest was gridlocked for the third time on a breakaway layup by Fallon junior Madison Whitaker.

With a late flurry, the Lady Indians took a 14-10 lead on consecutive buckets by Ross — who found an easy layup for a deuce and followed up her own miss for the final field goal of the frame.

The back-and-forth action continued in the second, Moretto scoring from an offensive rebound and Ross answering on the other side.

Coldwell sliced Fallon’s deficit to three with a free throw, but Elko freshman Avery Beatty — playing in her first weekend of varsity hoops — splashed a three for a 19-13 lead.

Ross pushed the advantage to eight with a bucket on the break from a steal, but Fallon fought back into the ballgame with an 8-0 run.

Hitchcock ran the floor and scored in front of the defense and sank a pair of freebies, and Moretto reached double figures with a coast-to-coast deuce and another field goal.