Elko's Amelia Moye winds up for a serve on Sept. 21 against Fernley, at Centennial Gymnasium. On Friday, Moye was on fire behind the line and served six aces in a three-set sweep of Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Lady Indians followed with a four-set win Saturday, in Fallon. Elko will open the second half of the league schedule at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
On Friday, Elko went through Lowry like a dose of salt — breezing to a three-set win by scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-20.
Senior Cassie Spence led the offensive attack with 12 kills — notching seven in the second set — followed by 10 putaways from senior Madison Ballard (five in the first frame) and nine kills by senior Tara Welch (four in the first, four in the third).
Junior Hannah McIntosh and sophomore EmmaJay Larsen each tallied four putaways, all of Larsen’s coming in the third game.
Elko’s point total received a big lift from the serving of junior Amelia Moye, who fired a ridiculous six aces — including three in the both the second and third frames.
Spence and junior Piper Harris served a pair of aces apiece.
On the defensive side of the net, Welch led the charge at the net with two blocks — junior Sarah Gorman, Spence and Ballard swatting one shot each.
Versus Fallon
Elko nearly went through the weekend on the bare minimum for games, needing four sets to put away Fallon.
