Amelia Moye

Elko's Amelia Moye winds up for a serve on Sept. 21 against Fernley, at Centennial Gymnasium. On Friday, Moye was on fire behind the line and served six aces in a three-set sweep of Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Lady Indians followed with a four-set win Saturday, in Fallon. Elko will open the second half of the league schedule at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

FALLON — The Elko volleyball team wrapped up the first half of the league season on a high note.

In road matches at Lowry and Fallon, the Lady Indians played one frame more than the minimum in consecutive wins — improving to 6-3 in the Division 3A North.

Versus Lowry

On Friday, Elko went through Lowry like a dose of salt — breezing to a three-set win by scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-20.

Senior Cassie Spence led the offensive attack with 12 kills — notching seven in the second set — followed by 10 putaways from senior Madison Ballard (five in the first frame) and nine kills by senior Tara Welch (four in the first, four in the third).

Junior Hannah McIntosh and sophomore EmmaJay Larsen each tallied four putaways, all of Larsen’s coming in the third game.

Elko’s point total received a big lift from the serving of junior Amelia Moye, who fired a ridiculous six aces — including three in the both the second and third frames.

Spence and junior Piper Harris served a pair of aces apiece.

On the defensive side of the net, Welch led the charge at the net with two blocks — junior Sarah Gorman, Spence and Ballard swatting one shot each.

Versus Fallon

Elko nearly went through the weekend on the bare minimum for games, needing four sets to put away Fallon.

The Lady Indians won the first and second games by scores of 25-17 and 25-19 before losing a close contest in the third, 25-22.

In the fourth set, Elko asserted itself and got back to playing the ball that opened a 2-0 lead — shutting the door with a 25-15 victory.

Ballard topped the offense with 14 kills on consistent efforts throughout with two in the first set, four in the second, three in the fourth and five in the closeout game.

Spence followed closely with 13 putaways, doing damage with four apiece in the first-three frames.

Welch finished with nine kills (four in the first set), Gorman added six putaways (three in the second) and McIntosh tallied three kills of her own.

In the one game Spence’s kill tally fell (one in the fourth), she was a wrecking ball on defense — denying four of her team-high seven shots at the net.

Welch blocked two shots and Larsen rejected another.

Elko served six aces as a team, half coming off the hot hand of Harris — junior Mariah Johnson, senior Courtney Mountford and Gorman serving one ace each.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will tip off the second half of the 3A North season at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

