ELKO — Opening Division 3A North play at home, the Elko volleyball team set the tone early and never looked back Wednesday.
Starting with a double-digit victory in the first set against Spring Creek, the Lady Indians seized control and gradually pulled away — winning in three sets — sweeping the Lady Spartans by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-20.
Set One
In the first frame, Elko’s block, hard hits and the fact that Spring Creek was rarely in system were the telling tales.
On the first play of the game, a free ball gave Elko senior outside hitter Madison Ballard the green light for an emphatic smash.
The block party began for the Lady Indians as senior Cassi Christensen sent a ball back to its sender.
Spring Creek tied the score with consecutive points on a push by junior Kylee Dimick and a line violation.
Elko started a six-point streak.
Junior Hannah McIntosh served up an ace, senior Tara Welch denied another offering at the net and Christensen and Welch combined for back-to-back blocks — the run extending with a double touch on the other side.
After a long serve, the score was 9-4.
Christensen continued her solid play as she found a hole with a touch shot in the middle of Spring Creek’s defense, Spring Creek gaining a point as the ball bounced off Elko’s block for a 10-5 tally — giving the ball right back with a net serve.
A hammered kill by Ballard started a five-point run for the Lady Indians, sophomore EmmaJay Larsen got in the mix with a kill from the opposite-right side, Spring Creek sent a return long, junior Sarah Gorman received a lucky bounce off the tape for an ace and a line violation opened a 15-6 lead.
The Lady Spartans closed the gap with a three-point run of their own on a rip by Dimick, an ace by senior Cheyenne Cleveland and a block by both Jazmin Cervantes and junior Chelsea Ackerman.
Elko essentially iced the set with another run of half a dozen points.
Larsen painted the back line, Ballard nailed a shot that was not received, Spring Creek had another botched dig, McIntosh thumped a shot off the chest of a defender and junior Mariah Johnston served an ace — opening a 21-9 lead.
Spring Creek scored three in a row as a long serve gave the ball back, Dimick tallied another kill and junior Hailey Cruson made a resounding kill from the left side.
However, a long serve and a long shot gave the Lady Indians game point — Cruson staving off one point with her second kill — and Elko finished the frame with a corner job across the court by Gorman, 25-14.
Set Two
The second set was much more even, Dimick starting the game with a shot down the line.
Elko scored twice on a long serve by the Lady Spartans and a smack by Welch.
Dimick received a great set from Ackerman across the floor and finished the play with a thump.
Christensen put the Lady Indians on top with a crushing shot off a defender’s face, but Cervantes scored off a tipped block for Spring Creek.
Elko scored the next two on a net ball and a massive stuff by Welch before hitting a ball beyond the end line.
The Lady Indians took a 7-4 lead on Spring Creek miscues, but Cleveland found a hole in the middle of the floor for a point.
The back and forth continued with a kill by Ballard and a shot by Cleveland off the Elko block.
McIntosh drove a shot down the gut of the defense and an ace by Johnston made the score 9-6.
Spring Creek took two with a net serve and a stuff by Dimick, but Elko went for the next three on a double touch and consecutive net balls.
The Lady Indians’ next shot sailed out of bounds and Dimick served an ace, but Welch and Christensen paired for another block on the right side.
Senior Courtney Mountford aced a knuckleball serve for Elko, Cruson following with a push for Spring Creek.
A four-point Elko run spelled the beginning of the end, capped by an ace from Welch that hit the net and a kill from Ballard.
The Lady Spartans cut the lead to seven with a drop by Ackerman to the middle of the court, but Spring Creek gave the point back.
Dimick made a big block after a net ball by the Indians — trading points with McIntosh — but Ballard tooled the Lady Spartans’ block and set up game point. Spring Creek hit a shot beyond the end line, and Elko grabbed a two-set advantage with a 25-17 win.
Set Thr
ee
McIntosh opened the third set with a block, but the Lady Indians hit the pole with a shot — Elko gaining two points from a stuff by Christensen and a drilled kill by Welch.
After a net serve by Elko, Spring Creek capped a three-point run with a hard shot through the block by Dimick and an ace by Cruson.
Welch nailed a cross-court kill for the Lady Indians, and McIntosh served an ace.
Dimick continued her solid offensive output with a thumped shot, but Elko took three in a row with a kill from Gorman and consecutive miscues by the Lady Spartans.
Elko’s defense left the middle of the floor wide open for a Main Street drive by Dimick, but miscommunication on a pass gave the ball back.
The teams traded errors for a bit, and Spring Creek closed the gap to one with a shot by Dimick off the net, an ace by Cleveland and a lined ball from Cervantes.
Cruson once more cut the deficit to a point with a long ball to the end line, and the ebb and flow extended with a kill by McIntosh and a point off a tipped ball for Ricks.
Welch nailed a shot off Spring Creek’s block and Ballard hit a hard ball, but consecutive errors trimmed the lead to two.
Elko went up with a kill by Ballard and a ball to the middle from McIntosh.
Spring Creek benefited from a shot out of bounds, Cleveland served an ace and the Lady Spartans won a scramble play for a 21-19 tally.
However, the Lady Indians asserted themselves with a kill by Larsen, an ace from Johnston, a forceful drive by Ballard and a shot from McIntosh.
Dimick kept the Lady Spartans alive with a kill of her own, but the second game point ended with a long shot beyond the end line.
Elko won the league opener for both teams, capping the sweep with a 25-20 win.
Schedule
The Lady Indians will compete over the weekend in the South Tahoe Tournament, while the Lady Spartans will take the holiday off.
