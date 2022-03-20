Lady Indians roll up road blowouts

SOUTH TAHOE, California — The Elko softball team wrapped up a three-week set of road games with blowout victories.

On Friday, the Lady Indians exploded for a 25-2 victory in three innings at Truckee — following with a 19-2 win Saturday over South Tahoe.

Versus Truckee

Against the Lady Wolverines, Elko went to the front quickly and by a wide margin — putting up a 10-spot in the top of the first inning.

Elko followed with an eight-run second and a seven-run third, opening a quarter-century lead with the score at 25-0.

Truckee tacked on its only two runs of the contest in the bottom pf the third, but the Lady Indians rolled to a 25-2 victory.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes finished a perfect a 3-for-3 with three RBI and a roster-best four runs scored; sophomore Holly Hernandez also going 3-for-3 — posting a pair of doubles — with three RBI and two runs scored — sophomore Candice Kley hitting 3-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring two runs of her own.

Sophomore Amaja Meza was a clean 2-for-2 — both hits going for doubles — driving in three runs and scoring two.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater closed 2-for-3 with three RBI, thumping a double.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero was 1-for-2 with two RBI and three runs score, and sophomore Alea Benitez went 1-for-2, drove in two runs and scored twice — junior Ariah Sandoval finishing 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Without a hit, junior Alysia Madigan scored a team-high four runs and drove in one — junior McKenzie Shouse notching an RBI and scoring a run.

As a team, the Lady Indians batted .667 on a 16-for-24 performance at the plate — pumping five doubles.

Cervantes stole two bases — Benitez, Romero and Kley swiping one bag apiece.

In the circle, Rainwater earned the complete-game win — allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks over three innings.

ELKO — (10)87 — (25)(16)0

TRUCKEE — 002 — 223

Versus South Tahoe

Once again, Elko got the ball rolling — literally — earning in Saturday morning’s contest against the Lady Vikings.

The Lady Indians notched another double-digit frame in the first inning — scoring 11 runs — and added eight runs in the third.

South Tahoe scored its only two runs in the bottom of the third, but the game closed early due to the 15-run rule.

Kley was stellar and hit 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, three RBI and two runs scored.

Cervantes finished 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored twice — Sandoval going 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Meza closed 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs; Benitez hit 2-for-3 and drove in two runs while scoring two of her own — Romero batting 2-for-3 and scoring three times while driving in one.

Rainwater also hit 2-for-3 and scored twice — driving in one — Shouse’s lone knock (1-for-3) going for a three-run triple, scoring twice herself.

Without a hit, senior Hadlee Ratliff scored two runs and drive in another.

The Lady Indians collectively hit 17-for-28 with four extra-base hits, tallying a pair of doubles and two triples.

As a team, Elko rolled up nine steals — Romero posting three and Sandoval notching two.

Senior Abagail Whitted tallied the complete-game win; allowing two runs — none earned — on just one hit with seven strikeouts and six free passes over three frames.

ELKO — (11)08 — (19)(17)1

SOUTH TAHOE — 002 — 214

Up Next

The Lady Indians (3-5 overall) will play their home opener against Sparks at 3 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field, closing the weekend with an 11 a.m. contest versus Wooster.

