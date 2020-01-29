You are the owner of this article.
Lady Indians running-clock Dayton
Lady Indians running-clock Dayton

Aurora Eklund

Elko's Aurora Eklund (10) drives baseline past South Tahoe's Joebelle Santos on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Eklund scored a game-high 16 points and finished with a six steals, four rebounds and an assist in a 55-18 victory over Dayton.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team did what it was supposed to do Saturday and beat Dayton by a wide margin.

The Lady Indians improved to a winning record (10-9 overall) and went to 7-4 in league play of the Division 3A North with a running-clock, 37-point victory of 55-18.

Elko broke to the front quick, fast and in a hurry — racking up 30 first-quarter points, limiting Dayton to just two.

In the second quarter, the Lady Dust Devils actually outscored the Lady Indians 11-6.

At the break, Elko led by 23 with the score at 36-13.

From the locker room, the Lady Indians’ starters asserted themselves on both ends of the court and reassumed control of the action with a 17-3 advantage in the third quarter — enforcing the running clock with the tally at 53-16.

In the fourth, neither team found success with the clock rolling — mounting two points apiece.

Elko maintained its position in the 3A North with a 55-18 victory.

Freshman Aurora Eklund dropped a game-high 16 points and stuck a pair of triples, made a team-high six steals, grabbed four rebounds and dished an assist.

Fellow freshman Peyton Jacaway also reached double figures with 10 points and a balanced game of five rebounds, five takeaways and four assists.

Nearly everyone put the ball in the bucket for Elko.

Senior Izzy Eklund flirted with double digits and closed with nine points, a team-high nine boards, four dimes and four swipes.

Senior Katie Ross went for eight points, six steals, a pair of assists and a rebound.

The Lady Indians gained four points each from junior Sydnee Patterson (one steal) and freshman Avery Beatty (two rebounds).

Elko’s scoring was rounded off by two points apiece by junior Sidnee Auge and senior Summer Nielsen.

Auge tallied a rebound and an assist, Nielsen posting a dime and a theft.

Without scoring, Morrell notched three boards, an assist and a takeaway.

DAYTON — 2 — 11 — 3 — 2 — 18 Total

ELKO — 30 — 6 — 17 — 2 — 55 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (10-9 overall, 7-4 in league) will open their road trip against the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

Elko will wrap up its weekend slate with a 1 p.m. Saturday contest versus the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 in league), at The Brick House, in Sparks.

