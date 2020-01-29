Lady Indians running-clock Dayton

Just one girls basketball team remains unbeaten in league play of the Division 3A North — Fernley at 5-0 — but a trio of 3-1 squads will open some separation one way or another in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. Elko is one of three teams at 3-1 in league, and the Lady Indians are set to take on Lowry — also 3-1 in the 3A North — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.