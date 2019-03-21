ELKO – Although the Elko softball team officially made its home debut Tuesday, the Lady Indians are set for their first three-game series at Newton Field.
The Lady Indians improved to 3-0 in the Division 3A North, needing a walk-off in extra innings for a 7-6 victory Tuesday against Spring Creek.
If the weather cooperates, Elko will now face South Tahoe – first pitch planned for 2 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Vikings will be hungry for their first win after starting 0-2 in league play, losing each contest in blowout fashion.
Playing on the road, South Tahoe was blasted 14-4 and 23-2 in its 3A North openers at North Valleys.
In the first ballgame, the scoring was low for the majority of the contest – North Valleys scoring one run in the bottom of the first and two in the second.
The Lady Vikings actually took a one-run lead with a three-run frame in the top of the fourth, but the defense and pitching were unable to hang on – North Valleys posting six runs to the board in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the sixth – the Lady Panthers walking off with a 14-4 win due to the 10-run rule.
The second contest was no contest, despite a two-run first inning by the Lady Vikings.
North Valleys put the baby to bed early, racking up 15 runs in the bottom of the first and eight more in the second.
After holding South Tahoe scoreless in the top of the third, the Lady Panthers did not have to bat in the bottom half – the game called in 2-1/2 innings with the mercy rule of 15 runs in full effect.
Elko has been led by the red-hot bats of seniors Jacqueline Pete and Kaitlyn Rizo, each hitting better than .550.
Pete leads the way with a .562 batting average – driving in five runs and scoring nine times – already going for the cycle with a double, a triple, a home run and six singles.
Her deep shot came in the leadoff position in the bottom half of the third inning Tuesday against the Lady Spartans.
Rizo is right on her heels with a .556 batting average, topping the roster with 10 hits, eight RBIs and two doubles – her latest two-base knock coming in the bottom of the eighth inning against Spring Creek.
She scored the game-winning run on an error at second base from a groundball by junior Madi Murray.
Murray is hitting .421 with a double and four RBIs, tying for second on the team with eight runs scored.
She had a home run taken away in the Lady Indians’ road sweep against Sparks, the umpire ruling she stepped out of the batter’s box on the smack.
Senior Lauryn Guenin is hitting .389 and has driven in four runs, leading Elko with 11 runs scored.
Sophomore Lexi Schweer has been a valuable asset both at the plate and at second base.
Playing at the varsity level for the first time, she is tied with Pete for second on the team with five RBIs – tying for third on the roster with eight runs scored – batting .278 with a double.
Through four games, Elko’s pitching has been solid – junior Breanna Whitted and sophomore Rylee Ferguson each nailing down two wins.
Whitted has thrown the most, striking out 22 batters against eight walks in 15 innings of work, her earned-run average currently at 2.80.
She has also contributed with her bat, hitting .294 with three RBIs.
Whitted narrowly missed out on a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, her towering fly ball to left field hanging in a headwind from the west before winding up at the warning track.
Ferguson leads the Lady Indians with a 1.17 ERA in her second season – joining the varsity midway through her freshman year.
In 12 innings, she has tallied 16 Ks and walked four batters – limiting her opponents to a .188 batting average.
The Lady Indians – fingers crossed on the weather – will toss the first pitch to South Tahoe at 2 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field, the two-game series closing with a noon ballgame on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.