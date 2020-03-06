Lady Indians shut down by Beaver, 4-0

MESQUITE — Pretty hard to win softball games with two hits.
In its season opener Thursday, the Elko softball team took down Moapa Valley by a final score of 11-8 but took a major offensive dive in its second game of the year.
Elko only gave up two hits Friday against Beaver (Utah) — the Lady Indians mounting two as well — but the Lady Indians could not overcome mistakes early and were shut out 4-0.
After a leadoff strikeout by Elko senior pitcher Breanna Whitted, the Lady Beavers drew back-to-back walks and took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from sophomore Halle Hutchings that drove in senior Lindsey Smith for a 1-0 lead.
As it turned out, that was all the cushion Beaver needed to beat Elko's goose egg.
With two away in the top of the first, junior Madi Robinson scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 advantage before Whitted escaped the frame with her second strikeout.
Elko was retired one-two-three in the bottom half, two hitters striking out against senior pitcher Kamrie Anderson.
Whitted struck out two batters in the top of the second, but a pair of HBPs and an error at catcher led to Beaver’s final runs of the game.
With two gone, a double by Hutchings sent in sophomores Katlynn Limb and Kenzlee Carter for a 4-0 lead.
However, Elko escaped a deeper deficit with a throw from junior Shyanne Wedlund to Whitted and back to junior Emery Lesbo for the third out on the base path.
Lesbo then led off with the Lady Indians’ first hit in the home half, but she was stranded with three straight outs.
Following a one-out walk, Whitted punched out the next two Beaver batters in the top of the third.
The Lady Indians’ best chance to produce runs was wasted in the bottom of the third.
Junior Kaitlyn nailed a leadoff base knock, and senior Caresse Basaraba and junior Lia Bacon followed with consecutive one-out free passes — loading the bases.
You have free articles remaining.
However, a flyout in foul ground near third and a groundout to short ended the threat.
Whitted struck out the first two hitters in the top of the fourth, and Beaver left a pair of ducks on the pound with a fly ball to Lesbo at short.
Elko’s chances of a comeback took a significant step back when the Lady Indians were sat down in order in the home half.
After a leadoff walk, Whitted retired three straight with a groundball to Schweer at third for a 5-3 out and a pair of punchouts.
In the bottom of the fifth, Basaraba reached when she was hit by a pitch with two outs — the game closing on a groundout to second.
The Lady Indians’ record on the season fell to 1-1 with a 4-0 shutout loss.
Beaver pitching: (W) Anderson 5 IP 2 H 0 R 0 ER 2 BB 4 K.
Elko pitching: (L) Whitted 5 IP 2 H 4 R 2 ER 7 BB 10 K.
Beaver batting: Hutchings 2-3. 2B: Hutchings.
Elko batting: Lesbo 1-2, Parker 1-2.
BEAVER — 220 00 — 4 2 0
ELKO — 000 00 — 0 2 1
Next Game
Elko was slated to face Indian Springs at 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Thunderbirds coming off a 19-15 victory over Wells and a 13-4 loss to Virgin Valley.