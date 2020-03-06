Lady Indians shut down by Beaver, 4-0

Whitted struck out two batters in the top of the second, but a pair of HBPs and an error at catcher led to Beaver’s final runs of the game.

With two gone, a double by Hutchings sent in sophomores Katlynn Limb and Kenzlee Carter for a 4-0 lead.

However, Elko escaped a deeper deficit with a throw from junior Shyanne Wedlund to Whitted and back to junior Emery Lesbo for the third out on the base path.

Lesbo then led off with the Lady Indians’ first hit in the home half, but she was stranded with three straight outs.

Following a one-out walk, Whitted punched out the next two Beaver batters in the top of the third.

The Lady Indians’ best chance to produce runs was wasted in the bottom of the third.

Junior Kaitlyn nailed a leadoff base knock, and senior Caresse Basaraba and junior Lia Bacon followed with consecutive one-out free passes — loading the bases.

However, a flyout in foul ground near third and a groundout to short ended the threat.

Whitted struck out the first two hitters in the top of the fourth, and Beaver left a pair of ducks on the pound with a fly ball to Lesbo at short.