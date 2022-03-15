 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Indians split 3A North openers

  • 0
Bryleigh Cervantes

9

Bryleigh Cervantes

Catcher, Shortstop

Sophomore

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

RENO — In its regular-season openers, the Elko softball team opened with an even record in a pair road Division 3A North crossover contests.

The Lady Indians began with a 9-3 loss Friday to North Valleys but bounced back with a 14-1 blowout win Saturday over Hug.

Versus North Valleys

Against the Lady Panthers, Elko led 3-2 through four innings but fell apart late — North Valleys finishing the game on a 7-0 spurt with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero led the Lady Indians with two RBI — hitting 2-for-4 — and sophomore Candice Kley batted 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Junior Nikole Grover went 1-for-2 with a run scored, and sophomore Alea Benitez finished 1-for-2.

Sophomores Bryleigh Cervantes and Amaja Meza each hit 1-for-3, and senior Hadlee Ratliff scored a run without a knock.

Kley stole a pair of bases, Grover and Meza swiping one bag each.

People are also reading…

In the circle, senior Abagail Whitted was handed the loss — allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 4-1/3 innings.

In 2/3 of an inning, Kley gave up five runs on four hits with two free passes.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater put up a clean frame and struck out one.

ELKO — 020 100 0 — 386

NORTH VALLEYS — 200 025 X — 992

Versus Hug

After five straight losses, the Lady Indians posted their first win of the year Saturday — bashing Hug by a final score of 14-1.

Elko started the game well and never looked back, taking a 10-0 lead with a six-run burst in the top of the first and a four-run spurt in the top of the second.

The Lady Indians went up 12-0 with a two-run fourth — Hug scoring its lone run in the home half — and Elko enforced the mercy rule with a two-run fifth.

Cervantes paced the offense with a 2-for-2 performance and a home run — driving in four runs and scoring twice — and Rainwater finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Meza was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and tied for the team high with three runs scored.

Junior Caitlin Benavides went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs, and Romero scored three times — hitting 3-for-4 with a bomb for an RBI.

Ratliff was 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored — Kley going 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Benitez closed 1-for-4 with a triple and scored a run, and senior Lexy Kinzie hit 1-for-2 and drove in a run.

Without a hit, sophomore Holly Hernandez scored a run.

Kinzie, Romero, Meza and Hernandez each stole a base.

Rainwater picked up the complete-game win, allowing just one run on two hits with eight Ks and four walks over five innings.

ELKO — 640 22 — (14)(15)0

HUG — 000 10 — 12X

Up Next

The Lady Indians (1-5 overall) will play another slate of crossover contests, traveling and facing Truckee at 3 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Elko Softball Team

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko nearly 3 years removed from large meet

Elko nearly 3 years removed from large meet

After a disappointing cancelation to the end of its 2021 season due to circumstances out of its control, the Elko track and field team is anxious to put the last few years in the rear-view mirror — opening the 2022 campaign at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek opens defense of titles

Spring Creek opens defense of titles

The Spring Creek League Meet will kick off the season for most local teams, field events starting at 9:30 a.m. and track events firing off at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Creek High School.

Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

The Spartans (2-3 overall) will play their first meaningful games — pertaining to playoff implications — opening 3A North action with a pair of East-West crossover contests at 3 p.m. Friday against Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday versus North Valleys, in Reno.

Lady Indians go 0-4 on southern trip

Lady Indians go 0-4 on southern trip

The Lady Indians (0-4) will look for their first win against North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, closing out its Division 3A North East-West crossover trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus Hug, in Reno.

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (2-0 overall) will open their 3A North slate with a pair of East-West crossover ballgames at 3 p.m. Friday versus Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday against North Valleys, in Reno.

Elko winless at Mike Bearman Memorial

Elko winless at Mike Bearman Memorial

The Indians (0-4) will hope for a win in their first games that count toward the postseason, playing at 3 p.m. Friday against North Valleys and 11 a.m. Saturday versus Hug, in Reno.

Spartans begin regular season at Hawks

Spartans begin regular season at Hawks

The Spartans (2-3) will open 3A North play in an East-West crossover versus Hug (0-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest against North Valleys.

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

The Lady Spartans (2-0) will open 3A North action with a crossover ballgame versus Hug (1-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will wrap up the trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch against North Valleys.

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News