Lady Indians split 3A North openers

RENO — In its regular-season openers, the Elko softball team opened with an even record in a pair road Division 3A North crossover contests.
The Lady Indians began with a 9-3 loss Friday to North Valleys but bounced back with a 14-1 blowout win Saturday over Hug.
Versus North Valleys
Against the Lady Panthers, Elko led 3-2 through four innings but fell apart late — North Valleys finishing the game on a 7-0 spurt with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the sixth.
Freshman Elizabeth Romero led the Lady Indians with two RBI — hitting 2-for-4 — and sophomore Candice Kley batted 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Junior Nikole Grover went 1-for-2 with a run scored, and sophomore Alea Benitez finished 1-for-2.
Sophomores Bryleigh Cervantes and Amaja Meza each hit 1-for-3, and senior Hadlee Ratliff scored a run without a knock.
Kley stole a pair of bases, Grover and Meza swiping one bag each.
People are also reading…
In the circle, senior Abagail Whitted was handed the loss — allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 4-1/3 innings.
In 2/3 of an inning, Kley gave up five runs on four hits with two free passes.
Sophomore Ella Rainwater put up a clean frame and struck out one.
ELKO — 020 100 0 — 386
NORTH VALLEYS — 200 025 X — 992
Versus Hug
After five straight losses, the Lady Indians posted their first win of the year Saturday — bashing Hug by a final score of 14-1.
Elko started the game well and never looked back, taking a 10-0 lead with a six-run burst in the top of the first and a four-run spurt in the top of the second.
The Lady Indians went up 12-0 with a two-run fourth — Hug scoring its lone run in the home half — and Elko enforced the mercy rule with a two-run fifth.
Cervantes paced the offense with a 2-for-2 performance and a home run — driving in four runs and scoring twice — and Rainwater finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Meza was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and tied for the team high with three runs scored.
Junior Caitlin Benavides went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs, and Romero scored three times — hitting 3-for-4 with a bomb for an RBI.
Ratliff was 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored — Kley going 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Benitez closed 1-for-4 with a triple and scored a run, and senior Lexy Kinzie hit 1-for-2 and drove in a run.
Without a hit, sophomore Holly Hernandez scored a run.
Kinzie, Romero, Meza and Hernandez each stole a base.
Rainwater picked up the complete-game win, allowing just one run on two hits with eight Ks and four walks over five innings.
ELKO — 640 22 — (14)(15)0
HUG — 000 10 — 12X
Up Next
The Lady Indians (1-5 overall) will play another slate of crossover contests, traveling and facing Truckee at 3 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11 a.m. Saturday.