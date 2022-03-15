Lady Indians split 3A North openers

RENO — In its regular-season openers, the Elko softball team opened with an even record in a pair road Division 3A North crossover contests.

The Lady Indians began with a 9-3 loss Friday to North Valleys but bounced back with a 14-1 blowout win Saturday over Hug.

Versus North Valleys

Against the Lady Panthers, Elko led 3-2 through four innings but fell apart late — North Valleys finishing the game on a 7-0 spurt with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero led the Lady Indians with two RBI — hitting 2-for-4 — and sophomore Candice Kley batted 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Junior Nikole Grover went 1-for-2 with a run scored, and sophomore Alea Benitez finished 1-for-2.

Sophomores Bryleigh Cervantes and Amaja Meza each hit 1-for-3, and senior Hadlee Ratliff scored a run without a knock.

Kley stole a pair of bases, Grover and Meza swiping one bag each.

In the circle, senior Abagail Whitted was handed the loss — allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 4-1/3 innings.

In 2/3 of an inning, Kley gave up five runs on four hits with two free passes.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater put up a clean frame and struck out one.

ELKO — 020 100 0 — 386

NORTH VALLEYS — 200 025 X — 992

Versus Hug

After five straight losses, the Lady Indians posted their first win of the year Saturday — bashing Hug by a final score of 14-1.

Elko started the game well and never looked back, taking a 10-0 lead with a six-run burst in the top of the first and a four-run spurt in the top of the second.

The Lady Indians went up 12-0 with a two-run fourth — Hug scoring its lone run in the home half — and Elko enforced the mercy rule with a two-run fifth.

Cervantes paced the offense with a 2-for-2 performance and a home run — driving in four runs and scoring twice — and Rainwater finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Meza was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and tied for the team high with three runs scored.

Junior Caitlin Benavides went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs, and Romero scored three times — hitting 3-for-4 with a bomb for an RBI.

Ratliff was 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored — Kley going 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Benitez closed 1-for-4 with a triple and scored a run, and senior Lexy Kinzie hit 1-for-2 and drove in a run.

Without a hit, sophomore Holly Hernandez scored a run.

Kinzie, Romero, Meza and Hernandez each stole a base.

Rainwater picked up the complete-game win, allowing just one run on two hits with eight Ks and four walks over five innings.

ELKO — 640 22 — (14)(15)0

HUG — 000 10 — 12X

Up Next

The Lady Indians (1-5 overall) will play another slate of crossover contests, traveling and facing Truckee at 3 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11 a.m. Saturday.

