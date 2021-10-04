Lady Indians split league openers

FERNLEY — The Elko volleyball team — which hasn’t played since Sept. 25 — is 1-1 in the Division 3A North-East.
The Lady Indians began league play on the road, winning in straight sets on Sept. 24, in Dayton, but Elko closed two-match series with a three-set loss on Sept. 25, in Fernley — winning a makeup contest against South Tahoe on the same day, beating the Lady Vikings 3-1 in a 3A North crossover matchup.
Versus Dayton
Against the Lady Dust Devils — which could wind up being a player toward the top of the league standings — the Lady Indians rolled with relative ease.
Elko took down the hosting Lady Dust Devils in three straight frames by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17.
Sophomore Carly George paced the Lady Indians with nine kills, followed by four putaways apiece by seniors Jeannie Anderson and Ellen Wickersham and three each from junior Takara Rowley and senior EmmaJay Larsen — junior Allison Padilla adding two more.
Larsen was a beast at the net, rejecting five shots — three solo — George blocking three shots (one solo, two assisted) and junior Lucy Salyer adding another swat.
Anderson and Padilla combined for an assisted block each.
In the service game, the Lady Indians dropped eight aces — led by four aces from Rowley, two by Larsen and one apiece from Wickersham and sophomore Pacey Harris.
Elko gained a team-high 12 digs by Padilla, seven from sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes and five more from Harris, Anderson, Wickersham and Larsen in a balanced defense.
Setting up the hitters, Harris dished a roster-best 10 assists — Padilla following with nine.
Versus Fernley
The Lady Indians fell to 1-1 in league play on Sept. 25, in Fernley, unable to match its efficiency from the previous night — losing by wide margins in three-consecutive sets.
The Lady Vaqueros opened with an 11-point win in the first set (25-14) and dug out a 25-19 win in the second — the closest game of the match — and swept Elko off the floor by a final tally of 25-13 in the third game, the widest margin of the contest.
Senior Willow Jacobson notched 13 kills for Fernley, followed by six from senior Heaven Conner and four apiece from junior Mackenzie Depaoli and freshman Arianna Mathern.
Fernley aced Elko at will, notching 14 aces as a team — Mathern serving four, senior Leahi Hale and Conner dropping three each and junior Karley Hodgden notching two more.
Senior Lashay Stephens and Depaoli added one ace each.
Stephens led the charge at the net with two blocks, and junior Haley Jensen, Jacobson and Depaoli added one swat apiece.
Hale set up Fernley’s hitters with a team-high 16 assists.
Defensively, senior Aly Sullivan dug up a roster-best 12 balls — Jacobson finishing with seven and Conner chipping in five.
*Stats have not been recorded for the Lady Indians to MaxPreps or Hudl.
Versus South Tahoe
In a remake of a delayed crossover match that was originally slated for Sept. 10, in Elko, the Lady Indians took on South Tahoe on Sept. 25 — bouncing back immediately from the three-set loss to Fernley with a four-set victory over the Lady Vikings.
Elko won the first and second sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-17, respectively, but was hammered by a tally of 25-9 in the third game.
In the fourth set, the Lady Indians narrowly avoided a fifth game with a 26-24 win in extra points.
In defeat, South Tahoe was led by five kills apiece by sophomore Olivia Chandler and junior Kayla Nunes — gaining four each from seniors Ella Long and Maiella Riva and three more by senior Sofia Wagner.
Wagner and Riva each served two aces, Chandler and senior Sage Smith dropping one apiece.
Long and Nunes each blocked five shots.
Smith dished a team-high 19 assists, and Riva made a roster-best 17 digs — senior Alexi Haven adding 11 digs.
*Elko did not record stats for the match to MaxPreps or Hudl.
Elko’s home match that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28, which was delayed due to COVID positives within Spring Creek’s program, has been pushed to Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (1-1 in league) will return to the road for another 3A North-East series, playing the Lady Greenwave (0-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, and closing the trip with a noon Saturday tip versus Lowry (currently 1-2 in league), in Winnemucca.