Lady Indians split league openers

FERNLEY — The Elko volleyball team — which hasn’t played since Sept. 25 — is 1-1 in the Division 3A North-East.

The Lady Indians began league play on the road, winning in straight sets on Sept. 24, in Dayton, but Elko closed two-match series with a three-set loss on Sept. 25, in Fernley — winning a makeup contest against South Tahoe on the same day, beating the Lady Vikings 3-1 in a 3A North crossover matchup.

Versus Dayton

Against the Lady Dust Devils — which could wind up being a player toward the top of the league standings — the Lady Indians rolled with relative ease.

Elko took down the hosting Lady Dust Devils in three straight frames by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17.

Sophomore Carly George paced the Lady Indians with nine kills, followed by four putaways apiece by seniors Jeannie Anderson and Ellen Wickersham and three each from junior Takara Rowley and senior EmmaJay Larsen — junior Allison Padilla adding two more.

Larsen was a beast at the net, rejecting five shots — three solo — George blocking three shots (one solo, two assisted) and junior Lucy Salyer adding another swat.

Anderson and Padilla combined for an assisted block each.