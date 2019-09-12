SOUTH TAHOE, California — With an 11-3-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in league play, the Elko volleyball team’s season has started well on paper.
However, the Lady Indians’ first loss in the 3A North came Saturday — opening their road trip with a win Friday — Elko now awaiting the crème de la crème.
Elko began its recent road stint with a four-set win over Dayton, following with a four-set loss against South Tahoe.
When the Lady Indians play their next match Friday, they will host defending regional champion Truckee.
Versus Dayton
Against the Lady Railroaders, the Lady Indians moved to 2-0 in the 3A North with a four-set win Friday night in Dayton.
Elko won the opening set by a score of 25-18, taking a two-set lead with a dominant victory of 25-10.
In the third set, Dayton earned its first and only win of the match by a final score of 25-19.
“We lost our focus and let off the gas in the third set,” said Elko coach Cammie Nelson.
The Lady Indians closed the show in the fourth frame, ending the match with an inversed victory of 25-19.
Senior Marissa Hein led Dayton with five kills, senior Taylor Kinney topping the roster with four aces — followed by three aces from Makayla Lawson.
Senior Julie Rogacs dished a team-high 11 assists.
Hein also paced the Lady Dust Devils defensively with nine digs, senior Amanda Woitas followed with eight and junior Maile Connor added seven.
*Senior setter Tamia Powell did not play.
“The Powell girl didn’t play. She would have helped them a lot,” Nelson said. “She was on crutches at the gym.”
Versus South Tahoe
In a rematch against the team that ended Elko’s 2018 season in the regional semifinal, the Lady Indians began Saturday’s match on a positive note against South Tahoe — Elko fading down the stretch in a four-set loss to the Lady Vikings.
Elko opened the match with a 25-22 win, but South Tahoe evened the tally with a 25-17 win in the second set.
In the swinging-third frame, the Lady Indians came up just short in a 26-24 marathon.
The Lady Vikings slammed the door with a 25-15 victory in the fourth set.
“I felt like we played pretty well all weekend, we just ran out of gas against South Tahoe,” Nelson said.
South Tahoe senior Abrielle Bross hammered 20 kills, senior Jerra McLaughlin following with 21 putaways.
From beyond the end line, senior Alysse Bross served a team-high four aces for the Lady Vikings — seniors Tyler Pevenage and Maile McDaniel serving two aces each.
Pevenage set up the offense with a remarkable 37 assists.
Abrielle Bross and senior Ruby Abuhajleh topped the defensive effort at the net with four blocks apiece.
South Tahoe found double-digits digs from three players: Abrielle Bross (17), senior Kaitlyn Racca (13) and Pevenage (12).
*Elko did not have stats for the weekend.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will face the test of tests against Truckee at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Lady Wolverines winning the state championship four times (2009-2011, 2016) in the past 12 seasons — reaching the state title match each of the past-four years.
Elko will then take on North Valleys at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
