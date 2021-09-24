Lady Indians start fast, finish strong

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team — despite shaky stretches in the middle portion of Friday’s game — started fast and finished strong, winning its Division 3A North-East opener over Dayton by a final score of 4-2.

Sophomore Abi Ramirez made her presence known quickly, giving the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the contest on a thru ball.

Déjà vu.

In the 17th minute, Elko struck again — doing so in the same fashion.

Ramirez was the beneficiary of another thru ball, and she did not waste her opportunity — cashing her second goal of the half for a 2-0 advantage.

However, the Lady Dust Devils did not wilt — they fought.

In fact, Dayton outplayed Elko for the majority of the time for the remainder of the first half.

Despite chances to pad its lead with looks ahead to junior Tyra Christean and continued good work in the middle of the field by Ramirez.

Junior Peyton Jacaway had a shot saved and hit a free kick off the crossbar, pumping her rebound try high and wide to the right.