Lady Indians start fast, finish strong

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team — despite shaky stretches in the middle portion of Friday’s game — started fast and finished strong, winning its Division 3A North-East opener over Dayton by a final score of 4-2.
Sophomore Abi Ramirez made her presence known quickly, giving the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the contest on a thru ball.
Déjà vu.
In the 17th minute, Elko struck again — doing so in the same fashion.
Ramirez was the beneficiary of another thru ball, and she did not waste her opportunity — cashing her second goal of the half for a 2-0 advantage.
However, the Lady Dust Devils did not wilt — they fought.
In fact, Dayton outplayed Elko for the majority of the time for the remainder of the first half.
Despite chances to pad its lead with looks ahead to junior Tyra Christean and continued good work in the middle of the field by Ramirez.
Junior Peyton Jacaway had a shot saved and hit a free kick off the crossbar, pumping her rebound try high and wide to the right.
The Lady Indians’ defense committed a cardinal sin — stabbing instead of moving feet — leading to a dribble down the left sideline and a cross to the right to freshman Macy Lieb, who thumped a shot across her body to the left side.
Elko freshman goalie Aryah Checketts batted the ball, but the deflection ricocheted into the left side of the Lady Indians’ frame — making the score 2-1.
The Lady Indians responded with numerous chances, Ramirez narrowly missing her third goal — getting the behind the defense but having her kick tipped beyond the end line wide to the right.
On the ensuing corner kick, Jacaway launched a pretty ball to the middle of the box — several Elko players coming close to poking home their follows but stepping a little slow to the ball.
Winning possession in the midfield, Elko created plays down the field — the Lady Indians’ forwards not showing discipline and getting called offside on numerous occasions.
Dayton junior Elysia Torres found a hole in the middle of Elko’s defense and had a shot deflected long, but the Lady Dust Devils pounded their corner kick into the side of the net.
Near the end of the half, the Lady Indians nearly regained their two-goal lead — Ramirez bodying a ball and running through it but Dayton’s keeper grabbing it as she moved forward.
At the break, Elko led by a goal at 2-1.
The Lady Indians began the second half with some renewed vigor.
Jacaway had a shot saved after a great run down the right side by junior Dalyla Gaytan, and junior Carly Nielsen missed a kick wide to the right.
Moments later, Jacaway ripped a shot off the crossbar — sophomore Ryinn Hatch sending her follow-up try over the frame.
Nielsen then hit a cross from the right to the left, but nobody was home on the weak side for a potential shot.
For the Lady Dust Devils, senior Zolet Miklich drove past Elko’s defense down the left side of the field — the Lady Indians gaining a big save from freshman goalie Gina Garcia.
Nielsen and Ramirez each had shots stopped by Dayton’s keeper, and Jacaway missed a kick wide to the left — Ramirez sending a nice cross to the back side but no Lady Indians running to the ball.
Hatch hit a kick wide to the left, and Jacaway nearly bodied a ball into the frame but the keeper deflected it out to the right side.
Another kick from Jacaway was stopped, and sophomore Miranda Casas hit a slow roller that was also snagged.
Junior Jolette Uribe pushed a shot wide to the right, Elko unable to extend its lead after numerous empty opportunities.
The scoring drought proved costly, as Dayton found a rare opportunity but the chance count.
Miklich once again made things happen down the left side and passed the ball across the field to the right side, Lieb drilling her second goal of the game in the 64th minute — tying the contest 2-2.
Challenged, Elko hit back.
In the 67th minute, Jacaway made a steal — about halfway between the box and midfield — squaring her shoulder and obliterating a line drive that tickled the twine for a 3-2 advantage.
She then arched a beautiful free kick from the right wing, but the Lady Indians in the middle of the box tried hitting the ball with their legs instead of running the ball.
From the opposite side, junior Bianca Gonzalez hammered a direct kick off the goalie’s mitts — the keeper catching her own deflection before Ramirez could follow the ball home.
Ramirez boomed a shot high from the right edge, but she closed the show just before the conclusion of the game.
Junior Dani Ramirez pushed the right side and sent a diagonal ball to Abi Ramirez, who sent a low cross to the opposite-left portion of the net — giving her a hat trick.
The Lady Indians started fast and finished the game in similar fashion, beating Dayton in their 3A North-East opener by a final score of 4-2.
Up Next
Elko will host Fernley at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.