Lady Indians start hot, shut out Lowry 3-0

The Elko girls soccer team found numerous shots, including a surplus of direct kicks, the Lady Indians unable to cash any goals Friday against Fallon. However, the Lady Greenwave also misfired on several good looks, the game ending in a scoreless tie. Fallon will face the Lady Spartans at noon Saturday, in Spring Creek. The Lady Indians will take on winless Lowry at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.