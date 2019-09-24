Lady Indians start hot, shut out Lowry 3-0

ELKO — After playing 80 minutes of scoreless ball Friday in a 0-0 draw against Fallon, despite a large number of direct kicks and a vast amount of shots — Elko’s girls soccer team broke through and converted early in Tuesday’s home match against Lowry.
The Lady Indians cashed each of their three goals within the first 20 minutes of the first half, cruising to a 3-0 victory over the Lady Buckaroos.
Lowry earned a direct kick and nearly drilled home the go-ahead score in the fifth minute, the long-stance boot from sophomore Kenzi Dowd-Smith sailing on-target but stopped with a leaping in the upper-left corner of the frame by Elko junior goalie Elayna Orr.
The ball deflected beyond the end line for a corner kick, but the Lady Indians cleared the ball out of the box with no trouble.
A minute later, Elko created an opportunity on the other end — freshman Peyton Jacaway’s kick from the center of the field flying over the crossbar.
In the seventh minute, the Lady Indians went back on the attack — sending a pass to the left wing to sophomore Liz Luna.
Luna’s kick arched over the hands of the Lowry goalkeeper in the middle of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes removed from their first score, Elko added its second with solid teamwork.
Working from the middle out, senior Kassi Ortiz passed ahead to senior Summer Nielsen on the right wing.
Nielsen took a touch and nailed her shot low, sticking the ball home inside the far-left post.
Luna launched another shot from the same location she scored her first goal from, but the ball was collected by the goalkeeper.
In the 20th minute, Elko’s advantage reached three.
From the left side, Jacaway dribbled her way across the center of the box — turning her shoulders and lining a solid rip.
The ball bounced off the hands of the goalie and trickled across the front of the frame.
Elko nearly grabbed a four-goal cushion in the 22nd minute on a shot from junior Denise Vargas, the ball ricocheting to the right side of the box, Ortiz following the play but lifting her boot over the crossbar.
Senior sweeper Olivia Smales almost found a role in the scoring act, grabbing a rebound and nailing a shot off a defender on the right side.
Another attempt from the left wing hit off the side of the goal, and Lowry’s goalie came forward for a last-second save against a one-on-one versus Ortiz — deflecting the ball with a slide tackle just as it was struck.
Lowry found a rare opportunity on the other end, junior Jordan Hornbarger running unevaded down the middle if the field — Orr rushing toward the play and making a solid save for the Lady Indians.
Senior Kaitlyn Walton headed a ball cleanly off an Elko corner kick in the 32nd minute, but the shot was grabbed against the right post on directly on the line.
Vargas set up Nielsen with a picture-perfect, look-ahead pass from the middle to the right wing — the attempt flying wide of the frame.
At the break, Elko led comfortably at 3-0.
The Lady Indians started the second half a little sloppy with their possession, first touches, were not routinely first to the ball and gave up more ground on the defensive end, Lowry beginning to gain some confidence with increasingly-frequent pushes toward Elko’s frame.
Offensively, Elko continued to find scoring chances aplenty.
From a corner kick, Jacaway knocked a ball out of the air and missed wide and high.
Luna nearly tagged her second goal of the contest from a great feed by junior Hailey Mariluch.
Hornbarger beat Elko’s defense down the left side of the field and fired a kick that missed wide-left, and the Lady Indians found an absurd amount of opportunities within Lowry’s box — attempts often rushed and shanked.
From a takeaway, Luna turned defense into offense from the left wing — pounding a gorgeous ball that was saved by Lowry’s goalie with a leaping deflection near the upper corner of the goal.
Nielsen also came close to adding her second score, a boot from the right wing narrowly missing beyond the far-left post.
Senior Dariahn Primeaux made a steal from a goal kick and fired a low-liner toward the left of the frame, Lowry’s keeper going downstairs for a sliding stop.
Walton found a look from the middle and missed wide to the left, Primeaux regaining possession after a Lowry turnover and sending her shot from the center high over the frame.
Moments later, Walton took another attempt and missed to the other side — the ball drifting wide to the right — and the Lady Indians were unable to convert a perfect corner kick by Primeaux, following the play well but shanking consecutive looks.
Nielsen nearly dished for another score, sending a gorgeous cross from the right side of the pitch — a header attempt flying wide right.
From the same spot on the field, Nielsen came mere inches from clipping the upper-left side of the frame — the ball skiffing wide and high.
In the closing moments, Lowry was given a penalty for nailing a goal kick outside the 18-yard box — giving the Lady Indians a direct kick from just beyond the line.
The attempt flew high and the game drew to a close with Elko on top 3-0.
Up Next
The Lady Indians improved to 4-2-2 in league play and will close out the first half of their 3A North schedule in a tiebreaker contest, facing the Lady Spartans (4-2-2 in league) at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
