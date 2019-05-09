{{featured_button_text}}
Lauryn Guenin

Elko's Lauryn Guenin rolls to the plate Thursday on a single from Emery Lesbo against Dayton, at Newton Field. Guenin scored the Lady Indians' first run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Elko lost 11-3. The Lady Indians will play an elimination game against Fallon at 9 a.m. Friday.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – The Elko softball team came to life too late.

In Thursday’s Division 3A North regional opener, the No. 4 Lady Indians fell behind by double digits before mounting a run in an 11-3 loss to the No. 5 Lady Dust Devils of Dayton.

Dayton scored the first run of the game in the top of the second, senior Caleigh Onstott crossing on a groundout RBI from senior Gabrielle Dickenson.

Elko’s first came from a leadoff double in the home half, but the Lady Dust Devils turned a 6-3-5 double play – tossing across the diamond to tag out Rizo at third.

The Lady Indians escaped a two-on, two-out jam with runners on the corners in the top of the third, the frame ending with a strikeout by junior pitcher Breanna Whitted.

In the bottom of the third, freshman Jersey Tsosie went for a two-out double to left field but was stranded with a fly out.

Dayton went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth.

Senior Elizabeth Vincent led off and was hit by a pitch, but was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice from junior third baseman Madi Murray to sophomore second baseman Lexi Schweer.

A groundout to senior shortstop Jacqueline Pete put two away, but junior Shaye Thompson was driven in by a double to left by junior Amanda Woitas.

Elko placed two runners on base in the bottom half, senior Lauryn Guenin going for a leadoff single to left field – thrown out on a fielder’s choice – allowing sophomore Emery Lesbo to reach and Pete drawing a two-out walk.

However, a groundout to third base ended the frame.

The game really turned to Dayton’s favor in the top of the fifth.

Powell was hit by a pitch, junior Julie Rogacs drew a walk – Powell stealing third – Elko recording the first out on a popup to Rizo behind the plate.

Onstott walked and loaded the bases, and Powell scored on a wild pitch – a free pass to Vincent cramming the paths once again.

Whitted struck out the next batter, but a bases-loaded walk to Dickenson drove in Rogacs for a 4-0 lead.

Woitas came up clutch once again, ripping a two-run, two-out double down the line in left field – scoring Onstott and Vincent for a 6-0 advantage.

In the home half, senior Kenzie Ratliff reached on a leadoff error and Tsosie drew a one-out walk – stranded by a groundout and a strikeout.

Powell led off the top of the sixth with a base knock to left, Rogacs walked and senior Aleea McGill-Howe loaded the bases with a single to center.

Vincent drove in Powell with a base knock to left, but Elko cut down a runner at third base – Rizo firing from home to Murray for the tag.

Thompson gave Dayton an 8-0 lead with a line drive to center, crossing McGill-Howe – Vincent also getting thrown out at third to end the inning.

The Lady Indians left the bases full in the home half after earning walks by Lesbo and Pete and a two-out error at short – popping up to end the inning.

The Lady Dust Devils opened the top of the seventh with pop – not popup – Dickenson leading off with a double and Woitas continuing her impressive performance with a two-run homer to left field for a 10-0 lead.

Powell spanked a one-out double and Rogacs reached on an error at first base, placing runners on the corners.

Junior Caresse Basaraba made a great grab on a line drive in left field, but Powell tagged up and scored on the play.

A groundout to Schweer ended the frame, but Elko was down by double digits.

The Lady Indians started a rally with two outs in the bottom half.

Guenin reached on an error in right field and took second base, rolling to the plate on a base knock by Lesbo to center – the play at the plate resulting in an out.

The umpire ruled the Dayton catcher blocked the plate and gave a run to Guenin, Elko’s first of the game.

Rizo singled on a line to left field, Pete driving in a pair of runs with a double to left – Lesbo and Rizo bringing the Lady Indians to within eight.

A groundout to short ended the ballgame, Elko falling big by a final score of 11-3.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will play an elimination game against Fallon at 9 a.m. Friday, at Newton Field.

