ELKO – While the Spring Creek girls basketball team will bring back nearly everyone from its 2017-2018 roster, the Lady Indians of Elko will be the polar opposite in the upcoming season.
Although Elko advanced to the Division 3A North semifinal for the third year in a row, the Lady Indians came up a win short of qualifying for state for the third-consecutive season, falling 62-43 to Fallon in the semis.
The Lady Indians went 13-11 overall and 10-6 in league play, but Elko will now need to figure out how to win with a rebuilt roster.
Just 10 players comprise Elko’s 2018-2019 varsity roster but more alarmingly, only three return with varsity experience.
“We’re young and have a lot of fresh faces,” said Elko coach Kaaren Ross. “We’re small in numbers, but this is the most coachable group I’ve ever had.”
Elko will regain the services of sharpshooting senior Alexis Elquist, who earned 2nd-Team All-League honors as a junior.
Elquist finished seventh in the league in scoring and led the Lady Indians at 10.2 points per game last year, closing second on Elko’s roster and seventh in the 3A North at 6.1 rebounds.
She was second on the team in assists at 2.3 per outing, leading Elko with 22 3s on 31-percent shooting from distance and knocking down 79 percent of her free throws.
Elquist also made her length known on the defensive end of the floor, coming away with 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
“Elquist will play the 2 (shooting guard), but she can post up too,” Ross said.
The Lady Indians will be without 2nd-Team All-League post Lexi Baum, who graduated after a stellar senior season in the middle.
She was second on the team and 11th in the league in scoring at 9.6 points and tied for the league high in rebounding with 7.7 boards per game.
Baum put the ball in the bucket at a higher rate than anyone for the Lady Indians, shooting 44 percent from the floor.
Defensively, Baum protected the middle – finishing third in the 3A North with 1.6 blocks per contest, stuffing at least one shot in 15 of 22 ballgames – sending three shots back to their senders in seven games.
Against the dribble and in the passing lanes, she averaged 1.1 steals.
She advanced the Lady Indians to the 3A North semifinal after a defensive rebound and length-of-the-floor drive for a foul and a free throw with the game knotted at 51-all, No. 5 Elko downing No. 4 Fernley by a final score of 52-51 in the quarterfinal.
Elko will also be without its honorable mention for league awards, graduated wing Sariah Pulley.
Pulley ranked third on the team in scoring at 8.1 points per game and knocked down the second most 3s with 21 drains from deep.
She led the defense at two steals per game, grabbed 4.7 boards and dished 1.7 assists per outing.
To replace graduated point guard Gabe Rowley – who averaged 4.6 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals – the Lady Indians will likely look to a freshman to fill a departed senior’s shoes.
Freshman Jersey Tsosie will get thrown into the fire early at a crucial position, running the offense for the Lady Indians.
She has skills – possessing the ability to dribble, pass and shoot – but the test for Tsosie will be how she handles the jump from junior high school to varsity basketball, often just as much of a mental chore as it is a physical one.
“Point guard is an area of need. Jersey has some skills. We’ll see how she handles the competition at varsity. It’s not PAL basketball anymore,” Ross said.
Also aiding Tsosie at the wing will be junior Katie Ross, who showed glimpses of promise as a sophomore in her first year of varsity basketball.
Last season, she averaged 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.
Ross said her team has forwards but no true posts, unsure of what her lineup in the middle will look like during the season, using the preseason as a measuring tool for determining which players to put where and how to pair them with one another.
Lauryn Drake graduated in June; taking away 6.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
A number of juniors chose not to play basketball as seniors.
Elko’s third and final player to return from last year’s team is senior Nevada Wachob, who will factor in to the Lady Indians’ frontcourt.
“I hope our strength will be our defense. I want five girls on the floor who bought into what I want to do. Offensively, everyone should touch the ball at some point with our motion,” Ross said. “I think our strength will be our teamwork. The girls are unified. I don’t need stars; I want girls who fill fight for each other and not just play with each other.”
The Lady Indians will open the preseason at the High Sierra Winter Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, facing the Lady Huskies, at Reno High School.
