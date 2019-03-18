SPARKS – In two games, the Elko softball team posted a combined advantage of 38-2.
The Lady Indians closed their two-game series Saturday with Sparks, tearing off another 19-1 victory.
It took Elko five innings to achieve the total in Friday’s league opener, the Lady Indians needing just three frames Saturday.
Sophomore Lexi Schweer and senior Lauryn Guenin led off with walks, senior Jaqueline Pete loading the bases with a one-out single to center field.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo sent an RBI single to left field and drove in Schweer, Guenin scored on a wild pitch and Pete raced to the dish courtesy of a double by junior Madi Murray.
A popup in foul territory notched the second out, but Elko benefited from a two-out, two-run error at second base – allowing Rizo and Murray to score for a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Indians went through the lineup, and Schweer drilled a line-drive single to left field – sophomore Emery Lesbo scoring the final run of the frame for a 6-0 advantage.
Sparks’ lone run of the contest came in the bottom half of the first, sophomore Sara Calderas leading off with a free pass.
Elko sophomore pitcher Rylee Ferguson struck out the next hitter and junior Caresse Basaraba tallied the second out with a fly ball in left field, but senior Akosita TauFa'ao lined an RBI double to center field – Calderas scoring from second.
Ferguson ended the frame with a punchout.
Elko’s offense posted a frame-high seven runs in the top of the second.
Following a leadoff line out, the Lady Indians strung together three singles by Rizo, Murray and senior Kenzie Ratliff.
The base knock by Ratliff drove in Rizo, and Lesbo loaded the bases with a walk.
Basaraba tagged a hard grounder up the middle for a two-RBI rip – sending in Murray and Ratliff for a 9-1 lead – and Schweer packed the paths full with a walk.
A line drive to right field by Guenin scored Lesbo, an error on the play turning into a two-run whoopsie – Basaraba and Schweer each staying on the gas pedal.
Guenin scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Breanna Whitted, the Lady Indians jumping to a 13-1 advantage.
In the bottom of the second, Ferguson accounted for a one-two-three frame, fielding a groundball and tossing to Ratliff at first base and hurling consecutive Ks – the first looking and the second swinging.
Ratliff led off the top of third and wore a pitch, then bang – Lesbo touched them all with a two-run blast to center field.
Schweer slammed a one-out double to left field and a base knock by Guenin placed runners on the corners.
A groundout advanced Guenin to second base and recorded the second out, but the Lady Railroaders were unable to end the frame – Pete loading the bases with a walk.
Rizo made Sparks pay, lining a two-RBI single to left field – driving in Schweer and Guenin – a dropped popup on the mound allowing Pete a dash to the dish.
The final run of the contest came from Rizo, who stole home.
In the bottom of the third, Sparks placed two runners on base with two outs – sophomores Myshela Todd drawing a walk and Jocelynn Branson lining a single to left field – but Ferguson punched out the final batter in three pitches.
The Lady Indians swept the Lady Railroaders with a pair of 19-1 victories.
Rizo batted 4-for-4 with three RBIs – scoring three runs of her own.
Lesbo went 1-for-2 with a two-run bomb and scored three times, Basaraba also finishing 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
Schweer was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double – scoring three runs and driving in another – Guenin finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI and scoring three times.
Murray closed with a 2-for-4 day at the plate and a two-bagger, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Ferguson went the distance on the mound, posting a two-hit shutout over three innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
ELKO – 676 – (19)(14)0
SPARKS – 100 – 123
Up Next
The Lady Indians will play their home opener against Spring Creek (0-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Newton Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.