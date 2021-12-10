Lady Indians streak by Lady Hawks

RENO — The Elko girls basketball team had some slow stretches in the first half Friday — mostly in the second quarter — but the Lady Indians played their best ball after halftime.

With a 55-22 victory over Hug, Elko improved to a winning record of 3-2 on the year.

The game’s first bucket was dropped by Elko junior Aurora Eklund on a runner, followed by a deuce from freshman Lindsey Johns from an assist by junior Peyton Jacaway.

Junior Johanna Rivera booked an old-fashioned three after an And-1 and a free throw, scoring once again from a feed by Eklund.

Rivera continued to dominate — scoring six straight — opening an 11-0 lead with a pair of freebies.

Eklund went 1-for-2 at the line for a 12-0 lead, and Hug finally hit the scoreboard with a deuce by senior Alexandra Pacheco.

After making a steal, Eklund drove the floor for a layup and a 14-2 advantage — making another 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe.

The quarter closed with a bucket in the paint by Elko junior Isabela Torres, the Indians leading 17-2.

Elko extended to a 19-2 advantage early in the second quarter on a bucket by sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes, the Lady Hawks answering with a free throw by sophomore Kaitlyn Mateo.

Hug made a 3-0 run with the second field goal for Pacheco, but the Lady Indians added a pair of free throws — both Eklund and Jacaway hitting one.

Pacheco notched her third deuce of the half, but Johns grabbed an offensive board and stuck the put-back for a 23-7 lead.

The Lady Hawks reached double figures on a triple by junior Tina Larring, but Rivera closed the half with a 3-0 streak of her own — sinking one free throw and dropping a follow-up.

The Lady Indians only outscored Hug 9-8 in the second period but led 26-10 at the break.

Rivera grabbed her own miss and scored on the follow for a 28-10 lead to start the third quarter.

Johns made a steal and banked home a stop-and-pop for a 20-point cushion, but Pacheco made a takeaway and rolled to the tin for her seventh and eighth points.

Hug’s defense never stopped the ball, and Eklund made a mainline drive for an easy finish, and she immediately followed up with a runner that was money.

Jacaway quickly dropped six points with a pair of free throws and a jumper, adding another clean trip to the line for a 40-12 lead.

Pacheco split a double team and hit a shot for the Lady Hawks, but Jacaway cashed another pair of freebies and Torres scored inside for the Lady Indians.

Rivera hit an And-1 but missed the free throw, and junior Eve Lewis buried a long two and then found Rivera on a cut for a backdoor bucket.

At the end of the third, Elko led big at 48-14.

The clock ran the entire fourth period, which opened with another shot in the key by Rivera.

Pacheco hit a long two, but Elko junior Alysia Madigan came off the bench and added five straight points — dropping a scoop and rattling home a three.

Pacheco returned fire with a triple of her own, and senior Deanna Cerrillo added a two — making the score 55-21 — Pacheco closing the scoring with a free throw.

In the end, Elko improved to 3-2 on the year and 1-0 against 3A North competition — handing it to Hug 55-21.

Rivera dropped a game-high 18 points — 10 coming in the first half — and she was joined in double figures by 11 points from Eklund.

Pacheco led Hug with 15 points, Larring followed with three, Cerrillo added two and the scoring was closed for the Lady Hawks with a free throw by Mateo.

Jacaway scored six of her seven points after the break, Johns finished with six points, Madigan dropped her five points in the fourth quarter.

Torres finished with four points, and the offense was capped for Elko with a deuce apiece for Cervantes and Lewis.

Up Next

Elko will close the road trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against North Valleys, in Reno.

