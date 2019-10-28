FALLON — The Elko girls soccer team entered its third-to-last game of the regular season in pretty good shape but still needed a win for breathing room.
The clamps were tightened even more Friday, stumbling in a 2-1 loss on the road against No. 9 Fallon.
“Played horrible, they wouldn’t talk to each other and played with no heart,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls.
Elko actually took the lead early in the contest, freshman Carly Nielsen following a shot that was dropped by the keeper in the third minute.
The Lady Indians’ 1-0 advantage did not last long.
In the eighth minute, Fallon knotted the score on what Nicholls called a “defensive error on our part.”
At the break, the score was gridlocked 1-1.
Both team struggled to find the net after draining two goals in a five-minute span early in the first half, neither squad sticking a ball in the frame for the next 70 minutes.
However, Fallon broke through with just two minutes remaining.
You have free articles remaining.
Nicholls said another defensive error allowed the game-winning goal for the Lady Greenwave, conversely, the game-losing score for the Lady Indians.
In the 78th minute, Fallon took the lead and kept Elko’s offense at bay — the Lady Greenwave walking away with a 2-1 victory.
Despite losing the battle on the scoreboard, Elko found plenty of opportunities — outshooting Fallon 23 to six — unable to cash kicks.
“We shot right to the keeper again,” Nicholls said. “We have a lot to fix between now and Tuesday. My team needs to find their voice and their heart again.”
The Lady Indians (6-5-5 in league) currently possess the fifth and final berth to the regional tournament from the 3A North “A” league, Elko one point ahead of Incline (6-6-4 in league) — the Lady Highlanders possessing the head-to-head advantage should a tie occur with victories in each of the season meetings.
Up Next
Elko will look for a win and a little separation in the standings on the road against Lowry (0-14-2 in league) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.