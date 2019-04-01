ELKO – To say the Lady Indians were defeated Saturday in the series finale is an understatement.
The Elko softball team was shut down, one-hit, kept off balance and mercy-ruled by the Lady Dust Devils.
Coming off a 4-1 victory Friday in the series opener, the Lady Indians were unable to reproduce the same type of success on either side of the ball in 14-0 shutout loss in six innings.
Dayton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, a line drive up the middle by junior Shaye Thompson driving in senior Aleea McGill-Howe and junior Tamia Powell.
The advantage reached 5-0 in the top of the third.
With runners on first and second and no outs, junior Julie Rogacs lined a base knock to left – sending junior Marissa Hein.
A walk loaded the bases, but the Lady Indians cut down a run at the plate – senior catcher Kaitlyn Rizo picking up a passed ball and firing to sophomore pitcher Rylee Ferguson for the first out – another free pass packing the paths once again.
Senior Elizabeth Vincent was hit by a pitch and scored Rogacs.
McGill-Howe gave the Lady Dust Devils a 5-0 lead on a bloop single by Thompson to left field, but the Lady Indians threw out Powell at third base – freshman Jersey Tsosie applying the tag.
The inning ended with a strikeout by junior pitcher Breanna Whitted.
Elko’s only baserunner in the bottom half was senior Lauryn Guenin, who reached on an error at shortstop.
With two away and a runner on first second in the top of the fourth, Elko was unable to put Dayton down – the decision to throw from third to first instead of going to second and trying to turn an inning-ending double play proving costly.
Rogacs stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run, line-drive home run to left field – opening a 7-0 lead.
The Lady Indians tallied their only hit of the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth, junior Madi Murray leading off with a single to second base.
Leading off the top of the fifth, the margin grew to eight with one swing – Powell pounding a homer on a line to center field.
Guenin drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth, serving as the Lady Indians’ only runner in the frame.
Woitas led off the top of the sixth and reached on an error at third base and advanced to third on a double by Hein.
Following a strikeout, a walk loaded the bases.
McGill-Howe drove in Woitas with a base knock to center field, Powell drawing a bases-juiced free pass – scoring Hein for a double-digit advantage.
Vincent nailed a two-RBI double up the gut – driving in Rogacs and McGill-Howe – and a single by Thompson to left field scored Powell.
The final run of the game was tallied by Thompson, who scored on a line drive up the middle by senior Gabrielle Dickenson.
In the bottom of the sixth, Elko was retired in order – striking out twice, once swinging and once looking.
Dayton (3-3 in league) dominated the series finale and split the two-game meeting with a 14-0 victory, handing Elko (7-1 in league) its first loss in the 3A North.
Thompson batted 3-for-4, nailing a game-high for hits and driving in a game-best four runs – scoring once.
Rogacs finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, tying for the game high with three runs scored.
Vincent (1-for-2) also drove in three runs.
Powell went a perfect 2-for-2 with a homer, drove in two runs and scored three of her own.
Hein (double) and McGill-Howe each hit 1-for-2 and scored three runs apiece.
On the mound, Woitas had Elko guessing – mixing speeds and locations – throwing a one-hitter and holding the Lady Indians scoreless with nine strikeouts and four walks over six innings.
As a team, Elko hit 1-for-20.
Murray finished 1-for-3 for the Lady Indians’ lone knock.
In the start, Ferguson allowed five runs on three hits with a strikeout and five walks over 2-1/3 innings.
In relief, Whitted gave up nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 3-2/3 innings.
DAYTON – 023 216 – (14)(11)1
ELKO – 000 000 – 011
Up Next
The road back to the win column will not be an easy one for the Lady Indians, who will now play a two-game series against the defending state champions, the Lady Greenwave (2-2 in league), first pitcher set for 2 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
