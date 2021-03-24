Lady Indians survive late Spring Creek run

Sophomore Kiana Green — a call-up from the junior varsity — gathered the loose ball and lined her shot into the net, knifing the deficit in half.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock, Spring Creek trailed 2-1.

On the other end, Elko freshman Ryinn Hatch found some breathing room and thumped a kick that was saved by Fellows.

As the end of the game neared, Elko’s backrow defense became scattered — allowing for scoring opportunities.

The Lady Spartans earned multiple free kicks from near midfield, but the shots from sailed high and over the crossbar.

Beatty showed some remarkable footwork on the left wing and juked three or four Elko defenders — freeing herself for a clean look — but her ball crossed the box and was sent high over the top-right corner.

Elko took some goal kicks near the end of regulation, Spring Creek unable to seriously threaten to tie the game in the final minute.

The whistle sounded, and Elko hung on for a 2-1 victory and handed Spring Creek its first loss of the year.

“We panicked a little toward the end, but the girls got the win,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls.