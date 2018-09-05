ELKO – Two up, two opponents down in league play.
The Elko girls volleyball team kicked off Division 3A North play with a positive result, posting a 2-0 record with wins over Fallon and Lowry.
The Lady Indians never went beyond a third set, winning each match in three games for a weekend sweep.
Versus Fallon
The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Greenwave by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-17 in the clincher.
For Elko, the match was the Elena Howe and Alexis Elquist show – the seniors leading by example.
Howe was everywhere and led the team in numerous statistical categories.
She topped the roster with five aces, 10 kills and 35 assists.
Elquist was Elko’s enforcer on defense, digging up a team-high 13 balls and swatting a team-best four more at the net.
The Lady Indians received notable contributions from other players as well.
Junior Cassie Spence and Elquist each served up two aces, Spence making five kills and digging seven shots.
Junior Tara Welch and senior Kaitlyn Rizo added four putaways each, Welch making seven digs.
Sophomore Mariah Johnston aided Howe in the setting department, dishing 27 assists.
Sophomore Sarah Gorman made eight digs for Elko.
“We played too relaxed and not that in-your-face type of volleyball I like to see,” said Elko coach Cammie Nelson. “We played well, not great.”
Versus Lowry
Against Lowry, Elko never faced a set closer than 10 points in a three-game sweep.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-14, played the second set to a 25-15 victory for the closest margin of victory and closed the show with a 25-12 win for the most lopsided score of the match.
If Howe was everywhere for Elko against Fallon, it was like the Lady Buckaroos were dealing with two of her.
She dished 36 assists, upped her kills to 16, dug 14 shots and served four aces – leading Elko in each category – also blocking two shots.
The most emphatic play of the game occurred when she was blocked, but she recovered immediately and went straight back up – spiking a putaway after being stuffed.
“Elena has the mindset that I like. Against Dayton in our preseason tournament, she went over the net and got the ball on their side and hammered it down. She tore the net down and she knew the play didn’t count, but she wants to make that statement,” Nelson said. “I don’t want our girls to just be out there and not engaged. I’m alright with a play like Elena made, because it makes the other team think about her power. That’s what I want the girls to do, do everything with power.”
The Lowry match served as another block party for Elquist, who stuffed six shots at the net and added nine digs in the back.
“I think Alexis played really well for us. We have her at a new position. She’s never played the backline by herself before,” Nelson said. “She’s learning and she is doing a really good job.”
Welch made seven kills and Spence added five – Spence blocking three shots and Welch adding two stuffs.
Johnston, junior Courtney Mountford and junior Cassi Christensen served two aces apiece.
Welch dug up 12 shots and Mountford made 10 digs, often passing the ball to Howe and Johnston.
Johnston finished second on the team with 19 assists.
“The scores don’t show how tough Lowry played us. They played amazing, routine defense. We had a hard time putting shots away. They dug up everything but they had trouble getting balls back to us for points,” Nelson said. “I think they gave us a harder game than Fallon did, but Lowry is short and didn’t have the size to make a lot of kills.”
The Lady Indians will take to the road for their second league series of the season, playing at 6 p.m. Friday in North Valleys and noon Saturday in Truckee.
“I’m going to hold the Yerington tournament against us. Now that I’ve the girls play that like that and know what we are capable of, that’s the type of volleyball I expect every time,” Nelson said.
