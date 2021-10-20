Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

SPRING CREEK — When anyone thinks they have a read on the landscape of high school sports, think again.
The Elko volleyball team entered Tuesday’s road match, in Spring Creek, on the heels of a four-match slide.
Spring Creek, on the other hand, had gone 3-1 over its last four — including a sweep over the Lady Indians on Oct. 12, in Elko.
Elko threw the numbers out the window Tuesday, sweeping the Lady Spartans on their home floor in three straight sets — none of which were closer than six points and the last was by double digits.
First Set
The Lady Indians opened a 6-1 lead, riding kills from senior Ellen Wickersham, EmmaJay Larsen, an ace each by sophomore Pacey Harris and Wickersham and a block by Larsen.
A miscommunication handed the ball back to Spring Creek, which hit its next shot long and committed a double-touch.
Trailing 8-2, senior Rylee Keim scored for the Lady Spartans with a kill from the back row.
Elko freshman Brakkin Larsen downed a shot, but freshman foe Roxanne Keim notched a putaway of her own.
A kill by senior Jeannie Anderson opened a 10-4 lead for the Lady Indians, adding another point with a kill off of Spring Creek’s block.
Spring Creek junior Ebony Dastrup scored with a short ball, and Elko committed an error on a bad pass.
The Lady Spartans trimmed the deficit to four with an ace by junior Brynly Stewart, but a timely kill by Wickersham put Elko on top, 12-7.
Rylee Keim stamped a shot down the line, but Spring Creek served into the net and had a ball blocked by the Larsen sisters.
Elko hit a shot long, but Wickersham followed with a putaway.
The Lady Spartans knocked a shot out, but the Lady Indians handed the ball back with a net serve.
EmmaJay Larsen continued to out in work at the net and scored against Spring Creek’s block, and an ace by senior Aurora Eklund forced a timeout with the score at 18-10.
From the reset, Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Dimick downed a ball off of the Lady Indians’ block — Harris stemming the point with a quick push on a set.
The Lady Indians came undone momentarily with a pair net balls and a shot out of bounds, but junior Lucy Salyer came up with an opportune kill.
Roxanne Keim thumped a free ball for the Lady Spartans, older sister Rylee Keim taking the next point.
Elko scored on a short shot to make the score 21-16, but Rylee Keim again cut the deficit to four with a putaway.
EmmaJay Larsen wouldn’t allow the meltdowns that have haunted Elko over the course of the last few weeks, opening a 22-17 lead.
An ace from Harris opened a six-point lead, but Dimick tallied her second kill of the frame for Spring Creek.
EmmaJay Larsen pushed the frame to game-point at 24-18, but Rylee Keim tallied the next points and brought the Lady Spartans to within five.
However, EmmaJay Larsen left her mark on the game with a cross to the left side for a 25-19 victory.
Second Set
Elko hit its first shot of the second set into the net, Spring Creek sending the next attempt long and hitting another into the net.
The Lady Spartans won the next two points on a push by junior Jenna Windous and a booming block from Dimick.
EmmaJay Larsen scored with a short ball in the middle, but Rylee Keim put down a tip.
Junior Olivia Melendez served an ace, but Brakkin Larsen killed a ball in the middle of the Spring Creek’s defense.
Elko hit long, and Rylee Keim scored on a roll — opening a 7-4 lead for the Lady Spartans.
But, the Lady Indians rebounded with an eight-point streak.
Anderson scored on a free ball and added another putaway, Wickersham blocked a free ball down, junior Takara Rowley added an ace and the Lady Spartans made a bad set, shanked a shot and hit a ball out — Rowley dropping another ace on a lift by the Lady Spartans.
Rylee Keim dropped a kill off the block and served an ace, but Wickersham earned a kill with a Spring Creek lift.
Dastrup made a long kill on a scramble play, and Elko was ruled for a lift.
With the score at 13-11, EmmaJay Larsen posted a cross and a block — combining with Brakkin Larsen for another resounding stuff.
A push by senior Cammie Thompson was followed by a net violation from the Lady Spartans, but Dimick hammered a shot and made the score 17-13.
But, Salyer scored for the Lady Indians off the Spring Creek block and Eklund used topspin for a short ace.
A net serve gave the ball back at 19-14, and Dastrup strung together consecutive kills with a score on a free ball and a tip from a tough angle.
Salyer crossed a putaway to the back corner for the Lady Indians and a 20-16 advantage, but Rylee Keim scored for the Lady Spartans and Elko hit a shot out — making the score 20-18.
Salyer tagged another kill off Spring Creek’s block, but Rylee Keim smacked a hard putaway in return.
The Lady Spartans served long, hit a shot out of bounds and EmmaJay Larsen thumped a kill — setting up game-point — and Spring Creek ended the set with a long shot.
Elko took a two-set lead with a 25-19 win.
Third Set
EmmaJay Larsen opened the final frame with a kill on a free ball, but Roxanne Keim hit a putaway off the Lady Indians’ block.
A bad set by the Lady Indians was followed with an absolute striped ball by EmmaJay Larsen.
Elko was ruled for a net violation, and Stewart served an ace for a 4-2 Spring Creek lead — adding another ace for a three-point cushion.
A kill from Brakkin Larsen was followed by a drill from Salyer to the opposite corner.
Dimick made a big block for the Lady Spartans, but Spring Creek hit its serve into the net.
George blocked a shot for Elko, but Windous crossed a hard kill for Spring Creek and a 7-6 lead.
The teams traded violations, and Rylee Keim booked a putaway from the opposite side.
Spring Creek served long, and Anderson gave the Lady Indians a one-point lead with consecutive aces,
The Lady Spartans hit long, but Elko was called for a lift.
EmmaJay Larsen killed a ball with authority, but Roxanne Keim scored off the Lady Indians’ block.
Leading by one, the Lady Indians went up four — Brakkin Larsen rejecting consecutive shots, Salyer adding another cross and Spring Creek committing a violation at the net.
Senior Janeigha Stutesman — who has been sidelined with a foot or a leg injury — scored off of Elko’s block and the Lady Indians hit into the net.
Brakk attack; Larsen’s rip opened a 17-13 lead, Spring Creek hit into the net and Anderson forced a timeout with a six-point lead on a block.
From the reset, the Lady Spartans hit a ball out of bounds, Anderson scored against the block, Spring Creek hit into the net and Anderson punished a free ball.
The Lady Spartans hit out of bounds — setting up match-point — but Dimick scored from the middle on the next play.
A long serve ended the affair.
The Lady Indians closed the door with a 25-14 victory, sweeping the Lady Spartans in three frames.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-5 in league) will travel to face Lowry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oc.t 26, in Winnemucca, and close out the regular season against Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in Spring Creek.