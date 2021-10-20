Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

EmmaJay Larsen wouldn’t allow the meltdowns that have haunted Elko over the course of the last few weeks, opening a 22-17 lead.

An ace from Harris opened a six-point lead, but Dimick tallied her second kill of the frame for Spring Creek.

EmmaJay Larsen pushed the frame to game-point at 24-18, but Rylee Keim tallied the next points and brought the Lady Spartans to within five.

However, EmmaJay Larsen left her mark on the game with a cross to the left side for a 25-19 victory.

Second Set

Elko hit its first shot of the second set into the net, Spring Creek sending the next attempt long and hitting another into the net.

The Lady Spartans won the next two points on a push by junior Jenna Windous and a booming block from Dimick.

EmmaJay Larsen scored with a short ball in the middle, but Rylee Keim put down a tip.

Junior Olivia Melendez served an ace, but Brakkin Larsen killed a ball in the middle of the Spring Creek’s defense.

Elko hit long, and Rylee Keim scored on a roll — opening a 7-4 lead for the Lady Spartans.