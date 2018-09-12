ELKO – Tuesday night marked the first of two regular-season matchups between the Elko and Spring Creek volleyball teams.
After both teams split their weekend contests – each defeating North Valleys and being swept by Truckee – the match at Centennial Gymnasium served as a tiebreaker in the Division 3A North standings.
Each entering Tuesday’s battle with 3-1 records, the Lady Indians took the upper hand and improved to 4-1 with a straight-set victory, sending the Lady Spartans to 3-2.
The first set proved to be the most competitive frame of the match, the teams trading points with regularity in the early going.
Elko often hurt itself with serves out of bounds or hit shots beyond the end line, routinely turning points over to Spring Creek.
The Lady Spartans also earned several points at the net with some solid blocking by junior Cheyenne Cleveland and senior Matty Kennedy – junior setter Ryley Ricks also getting in on the action.
Spring Creek built a 14-11 lead, forcing an Elko timeout.
The Lady Indians chipped away, tying the game on a kill by sophomore Sarah Gorman.
The squads traded points on a ball out of bounds and a net violation.
Elko regained the lead at 20-19 on a kill by senior Elena Howe, who pushed the lead to two with a drop shot.
Spring Creek cut the lead to one as senior Shaylynn Yaunick snuck a ball between the block of two Elko defenders.
The Lady Indians scored three straight points – coming from a Spring Creek double-touch, a kill by senior Kaitlyn Rizo on a free ball and a big block by junior Tara Welch and senior Alexis Elquist.
After hitting a ball into the net, Welch closed the first set with a cross-court kill and a 25-21 victory.
The teams split the first six points of the second set, Elquist drilling a free ball down for the Lady Indians and Cleveland adding a kill for the Lady Spartans.
Welch provided a putaway and Elko took a 4-3 lead on a kill from the middle by junior Cassie Spence.
Following some Spring Creek miscues, Elko added two points and took a 7-4 advantage on a kill by Rizo.
The lead increased to 10-4 before Spring Creek called a timeout and was awarded a point when Elko was called for a carry during the break, and the Lady Spartans pulled to within four on a nice play from junior libero Amie Donham.
With an ace by Ricks, the lead was trimmed to three.
Elko closed the three-point run with an emphatic drive down the line by Welch.
Howe gave the Lady Indians a 12-8 advantage with a powerful shot.
The team exchanged the next six points on errors, Elko jumping to a 16-11 lead on a putaway by Rizo.
Elko’s lead went to seven at 19-12 on a nasty cross-court hammer by Welch.
After a double-touch by Spring Creek and consecutive points by Howe – a solid kill and a savvy drop – Elko went up 10 at 22-12.
The Lady Indians stopped their momentum with a long serve.
Junior Cassi Christensen set up Elko at game-point with an ace, but Spring Creek stuck around with a putaway by Kennedy and ace by sophomore Hailey Cruson.
With the score 24-16, a Spring Creek serve sailed long and ended the second set, 25-16 Elko.
The Lady Indians built a 6-4 lead, including kills by Welch and senior Josie Warrick, before Cleveland painted the back line for the Lady Spartans.
Elko jumped to a 9-4 lead after a hammer job by Welch and a kill by Spence on a free ball.
Spring Creek scored two points on a putaway by senior Alayna Grosz on the back line and a double-touch, but Rizo killed a ball for Elko.
The Lady Spartans took a timeout after committing an error, a kill by Welch from a quick assist and an ace by sophomore Mariah Johnston.
From the break, the Lady Spartans earned a big block by junior Emily Armstrong and Kennedy.
Elko took a 16-9 lead as Howe drove the ball down the sideline.
A tip by Spring Creek sophomore Kylee Dimick closed the gap to six, and she followed with a block for the next point.
Elquist took over at the net for the Lady Indians, nailing a running shot on a quick set from Howe and making a resounding block.
Spring Creek sophomore setter Chelsea Ackerman dropped a ball into a hole in the middle of the Elko defense, but Howe surged Elko to a 21-13 lead with a swat.
Grosz scored two points for the Lady Spartans, placing a shot on the backline and dropping one ball in the middle of the Elko defense.
An ace by Elko junior libero Jacqueline Pete set up the Lady Indians with game-point, and a miscommunication by Spring Creek’s serve-receive ended the match with a collision on the dig attempt.
The Lady Indians closed the third set and the match, the 25-18 score sealing a straight-set sweep.
Elko improved to 4-1 in league play, Spring Creek falling to 3-2.
Howe led Elko with an amazing 63 assists and nine kills, adding eight digs, two blocks and an ace.
Welch finished with eight kills, and Rizo added five putaways for the Lady Indians.
Elquist and Spence tied for the team high with 15 digs – Gorman digging up 12 shots – and Elquist denied a team-best three shots at the net.
Junior Courtney Mountford – splitting setting duties with Howe – dished 22 assists for the Lady Indians.
“Spring Creek is definitely improved. We gave them a lot of points in the first set on our service errors and hitting shots out of bounds. That one was on us,” said Elko coach Cammie Nelson. “I made some adjustments to our lineup. I am trying to have as much power on the floor as possible at all times. We need to find some passion, and I think we can be a pretty good team. This weekend will be a big one, so I hope we play well.”
The Lady Spartans were led by four kills from Grosz, and 13 digs by Ackerman – Grosz digging 10 balls and junior Nicole Southern coming up with nine.
Cruson and Ricks each served an ace for Spring Creek.
“I though the girls played well. We pretty much played defense all night. Elko is so tall and has some big hitters. They can reach and get to anything, so it’s hard to find any holes,” said Spring Creek coach Kaylene Grosz. “We played them point-for-point in the first set, but we had six unforced errors in the second set. We picked up what they hit very well, but we didn’t do a lot of swinging. We really had no offense at all.”
Elko will host South Tahoe (3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday and take on Dayton (2-2) at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
In reverse order, the Lady Spartans will play the Lady Dust Devils at 6 p.m. Friday, wrapping up the home stand with an early start at 9 a.m. Saturday versus the Lady Vikings, in Spring Creek.
