Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans

ELKO — The Elko softball team swept Spring Creek in the first series of the season, but Saturday’s contests were opposite of each other and far different from Friday’s 16-5 mercy-rule win.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Lady Indians survived a back-and-forth affair and benefited from some crucial miscues — Elko handing on for a 9-8 victory — then turned up the efficiency in the series finale for a 13-5 win and the series sweep.
Game One of DH
Both squads found offensive success early on — each putting up three first-inning runs — the Lady Spartans starting the trend in the top half.
Spring Creek junior Riley Moon led off the game with a base knock up the middle, junior Taya Grasmick reaching on an error in left field.
With one out, senior Jaycee Freyensee plated Moon with a line drive to right field.
Following a strikeout by Elko freshman pitcher Ella Rainwater for the second out, junior Nyha Harris drew a walk and loaded the bases.
Grasmick darted across the dish on a passed ball for a 2-0 advantage.
Sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid took advantage and roped a shot to right — driving in Freyensee — for a 3-0 lead.
Senior Anessa Chiquete drew a walk and packed the paths once more, but Elko escaped further damage with a popup in foul ground to senior catcher Emery Lesbo.
The Lady Indians answered the wake-up call in the home half.
Senior Lexi Schweer drew a leadoff walk, and Lesbo tagged a one-out base knock — alternated by a pair of punchouts by Chiquete — Elko’s rally beginning with two away.
Senior Kaitlyn Parker reached on an error in right field, allowing both Schweer and Lesbo to score.
Elko tied the ballgame with an RBI double by freshman Alea Benitez to center field, driving in Parker and locking up the score 3-3.
In the top of the second, all Spring Creek managed was a two-out single from junior Janeigha Stutesman, hitting into three groundouts — one to junior Hadlee Ratliff at second, another to Schweer at third and the final to Benitez at shortstop.
The Lady Indians challenged to open up the scoreboard in the home half — Rainwater thumping a leadoff double to left, senior Shyanne Wedlund wearing a pitch and Schweer earning a free pass — but the Lady Spartans stiffened and made plays with the bases juiced.
MacDiarmid fielded a groundball and quickly threw out the runner at home on a fielder’s choice, and Grasmick snagged a well-hit ball in the right-center field gap and flipped to freshman Kylie Harris at second base — tossing to Nyha Harris at first for a double play to end the inning.
In the away half of the third, Spring Creek took the lead with some two-out work.
MacDiarmid singled to center and stole second base, scoring on a base knock up the gut by Chiquete.
Trailing 4-3, Elko got back on its offensive horse in the home half of the third — doing so with two outs.
Rainwater was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases, Wedlund cracking a huge single to left field — starting the rally.
Schweer drew a walk with the paths punched full — scoring Benitez — and senior Hailey Rodriguez tagged a two-RBI base knock to left — opening a 7-4 lead as sophomore courtesy runner Alysia Madigan and Wedlund ran home.
The damage was limited with a strikeout pitch from Stutesman.
Spring Creek threatened in the top of the fourth but stranded a pair of runners — Stutesman hitting a two-out single and Freyensee wearing a pitch — but the frame closed with a punchout by Rainwater.
After a leadoff walk by senior Lia Bacon, Elko was retired in the bottom of the fourth — the frame closing with a K for Stutesman.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Spartans sliced the deficit to a single run.
Nyha Harris drew a leadoff free pass and advanced to third on a double by MacDiarmid, the bases filled up as Chiquete saw four balls out of the zone.
Sophomore Brynly Stewart grounded into a 6-3 out, but drove in Nyha Harris — making the score 7-5 — and another RBI groundout (5-3) by Moon scored MacDiarmid.
Ratliff finished the frame with a nice grab on a hard line drive to second, but Spring Creek cut into the margin and trailed by just one at 7-6.
In the bottom half, Rainwater ripped a leadoff single to left field, and runners were placed on the corners as Rodriguez reached on a two-out error in the circle.
However, the threat came to pass with a 4-3 groundout from Chiquete to Nyha Harris.
Spring Creek not only threatened in the top of the sixth, the Lady Spartans went into the lead.
Stutesman opened the frame with an infield single on a popup — the next-two batters striking out and grounding out — the inning extended by a walk to Nyha Harris.
With an error behind the plate, Stutesman scored and Harris took second base — the paths punched full when MacDiarmid was hit by a pitch.
More trouble with the pitching/catching combination led to a lead change, as a passed ball allowed Harris to score and MacDiarmid to reach scoring position.
A fly ball to Bacon in left field ended the frame, but Spring Creek grabbed an 8-7 lead.
Once more, the Lady Indians found a way to claw back.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Bacon and Parker drew consecutive walks.
Stutesman threw a strikeout, and the Lady Indians recorded back-to-back outs — Ratliff ruled out on an infield fly call on a ball that she hit well into right field.
An error at second base tied the contest as Bacon rolled home.
Despite the missed call, Elko found a way with a fortuitous bounce.
Rainwater hit a deep fly ball to near the warning track in left — the ball smacking off the glove of the fielder and hitting her in the face.
The error caused another lead change, Parker strolling in without a play at the plate — the Lady Indians grabbing a one-run lead.
Spring Creek made things interesting once again in the top of the seventh.
Stewart won a full-count battle and reached on a leadoff walk — taking second on a wild pitch — but the Lady Spartans ran into an out at third base on a groundball by freshman Evelyn Bright.
Elko notched consecutive outs as Benitez threw to Ratliff at second base for a fielder’s choice, but Stutesman kept Spring Creek’s hopes alive with a line drive to left field — placing runners on first and second with two gone.
However, Elko senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson — in a relief role — closed the show with a looking punchout.
Elko survived and escaped a seesaw struggle with a 9-8 victory.
Game Two of DH
The second contest began in the same fashion, each squad cashing in early.
Spring Cree plated two runs in the top of the first, opening with back-to-back extra-base whacks.
Moon ripped a leadoff double, and Grasmick followed with a two-run homer to left field — opening a 2-0 lead.
Elko saw the homer and matched the stakes in the home half.
Schweer drew a leadoff walk and scored on a one-out, two-run crank over the fence in left field by Rainwater’s first deep fly of her high school career.
Lesbo followed with a double to center and scored on the next AB, the Lady Indians taking a 3-2 advantage on an RBI single up the middle from Benitez.
Elko owned the majority of the action in the middle frames, adding three more runs in the bottom of the second.
Sophomore Ariah Sandoval led off with a base knock to left field, Schweer drew a walk and Rodriguez drove in Sandoval with a single to left.
An error at second base on a grounder by Lesbo allowed Schweer to score for a 5-2 lead, and another error at second base from a line drive by Parker gave Rodriguez a free stroll home for a 6-2 advantage.
The lead reached 8-2 in the bottom of the third.
Madigan led off the frame with a single to left field and scored on a double from Sandoval to left.
Sandoval was driven in by a sacrifice fly from Rodriguez to center.
The Lady Spartans cut into the deficit with a pair of two-out runs in the top of the fourth, Freyensee scoring after an error in left field on a fly ball by Moon.
Moon crossed from a double by Grasmick the other way to right field, making the score 8-4.
The Lady Indians gained a run back in the home half, Sandoval hammering another double to left and driving in Wedlund.
Spring Creek made the contest a four-run affair in the top of the fifth, Bright starting a two-out rally as she reached on a dropped-third strike.
Nyha Harris placed runners on the corner with a base knock to center, and an error allowed Bright to score on the play.
The Lady Indians responded with biggest offensive explosion of the day, sending four across in the home half of the fifth.
Rodriguez led off with a single to third base and advanced to second on a wild pitch, scoring from a double to left by Rainwater.
Consecutive walks to Lesbo and Benitez loaded the bases, and Parker smoked a two-run single with a line drive up the middle for a 12-5 lead.
With only out, Madigan plated the Lady Indians’ final run with a base knock to left — sending in Benitez — giving Elko an eight-run cushion.
The final-three half-innings played out scoreless, the Lady Indians sweeping the season series with a 13-5 victory.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (3-0) will host Lowry (2-1) in a doubleheader — only the first contest counting toward league records — starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Newton Field.
Spring Creek (0-3) will play its next game on the road, facing the Lady Dust Devils (0-3) in a matchup of teams looking for their first win at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Dayton.
