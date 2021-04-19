Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans

In the away half of the third, Spring Creek took the lead with some two-out work.

MacDiarmid singled to center and stole second base, scoring on a base knock up the gut by Chiquete.

Trailing 4-3, Elko got back on its offensive horse in the home half of the third — doing so with two outs.

Rainwater was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases, Wedlund cracking a huge single to left field — starting the rally.

Schweer drew a walk with the paths punched full — scoring Benitez — and senior Hailey Rodriguez tagged a two-RBI base knock to left — opening a 7-4 lead as sophomore courtesy runner Alysia Madigan and Wedlund ran home.

The damage was limited with a strikeout pitch from Stutesman.

Spring Creek threatened in the top of the fourth but stranded a pair of runners — Stutesman hitting a two-out single and Freyensee wearing a pitch — but the frame closed with a punchout by Rainwater.

After a leadoff walk by senior Lia Bacon, Elko was retired in the bottom of the fourth — the frame closing with a K for Stutesman.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Spartans sliced the deficit to a single run.