Lady Indians sweep Truckee 16-1, 15-1

The paths were packed once again with a base knock to center by Murray, and an error allowed Lesbo and Ratliff to open a 5-1 lead.

Anderson escaped further damage with consecutive Ks.

Whitted struck out two in the top of the second, the frame ending with a groundout back to the mound.

Senior Kaitlyn Walton drew a leadoff walk for the Lady Indians and scored on an error at shortstop on a fly ball by Schweer.

Rodriguez — who singled to right field — stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sac fly by Whitted.

Lesbo capped a four-run inning after an error at short, giving Elko a 9-1 advantage.

In the top of the third, Elko sat down Truckee one-two-three with a lineout to Wedlund in left, a strikeout by Whitted and a 6-3 groundout to Lesbo at short and a throw to Murray at first.

Elko’s biggest outburst came in the bottom of the third, starting with consecutive singles from Wedlund and Rodriguez.

After a swinging strikeout put two away, the Lady Indians made another rally.

Lesbo drove in Wedlund with a base knock to center, and the bases were loaded with a single by Whitted.