Lady Indians sweep Truckee 16-1, 15-1

ELKO — The Elko girls softball team is hopeful for more games after opening home and league play with blowout victories.
The Lady Indians swept Truckee in their home and 3A North openers, shutting down the Lady Wolverines 16-1 in 2-1/2 innings and 15-1 in 3-1/2 frames in the second half of the twin bill.
Game One
In the top of the first, Elko’s defense retired Truckee in order on a groundout to junior first baseman Kaitlyn Parker and consecutive strikeouts by junior pitcher Rylee Ferguson.
Senior Caresse Basaraba drew a leadoff walk in the home half and scored on an RBI double by senior Madi Murray, and junior Emery Lesbo followed with a base knock — Murray crossing on a bunt from junior Lexi Schweer.
The bases were cranked as junior Lia Bacon was hit by a pitch, and a walk to senior Dariahn Primeaux with the paths juiced sent in Lesbo for a 3-0 lead — consecutive strikeouts ending the frame.
Truckee loaded the bases in the top of the second on three walks, and the Lady Wolverines plated their lone run when senior Danitza Correa-Ruiz was hit by a pitch and gave a free stroll home to senior Haley Hames.
Like a boss.
In the bottom of the second, Basaraba pounded a leadoff homer to center field — giving Elko a 4-1 lead on the first yard job of her career.
After consecutive strikeouts by senior Tess Anderson, the Lady Indians started a 12-run, two-out rally.
Lesbo singled to center, and Schweer doubled to left field — Lesbo scoring on a fielder’s choice as Bacon reached on an infield hit to short.
Primeaux drove a liner to right field, and sophomore courtesy runner Hadlee Ratliff and Bacon crossed on a two-run error.
Senior Mary-Tessa Slater was hit by a pitch and Ferguson drew a walk — loading the bases — and Basaraba wore a pitch in the back and drove in Primeaux for an 8-1 lead.
Parker smacked a two-run base knock to left field — scoring Slater and junior courtesy runner Hayley Rodriguez — and Basaraba rolled home on a bad throw from behind the plate, opening a double-digit lead at 11-1.
Murray notched an infield single and sent in Parker for a 12-1 lead.
An error in right field on a fly ball by Lesbo allowed Murray to score, and Lesbo never took her foot off the gas — rolling all the way around for an inside-the-park job.
Elko’s last two runs came in long-ball fashion, Bacon cranking a two-run deep shot to center for a 16-1 lead.
After allowing a two-run walk in the top of the third, Ferguson shut down the game early with a punchout.
Elko won its league opener due to the 15-run rule by a final score of 16-1.
Truckee pitching: (L) Anderson 2 IP 8 H 16 R 4 ER 3 BB 4 K.
Elko pitching: (W) Ferguson 3 IP 0 H 1 R 1 ER 4 BB 6 K.
Elko batting: Murray 2-3, Lesbo 2-3, Basaraba 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Schweer 1-3, Parker 1-3. 2B: Murray, Schweer. HR: Basaraba, Bacon.
TRUCKEE — 010 — 1 0 5
ELKO — 3(13)X — (16) 8 0
Game Two
In the second half of the doubleheader, Truckee plated its lone run of the contest in the top of the first inning.
Hames singled on an infield hit back to the mound and drove in Anderson, but senior pitcher Breanna Whitted ended the frame with back-to-back strikeouts.
In the bottom half, Basaraba and Rodriguez drew leadoff free passes — Basaraba taking third on a wild pitch and stealing home for a 1-1 ballgame.
A walk to Schweer was followed by a base-on-balls for Lesbo, and junior Shyanne Wedlund and Schweer scored on a two-RBI single up the middle from Whitted.
The paths were packed once again with a base knock to center by Murray, and an error allowed Lesbo and Ratliff to open a 5-1 lead.
Anderson escaped further damage with consecutive Ks.
Whitted struck out two in the top of the second, the frame ending with a groundout back to the mound.
Senior Kaitlyn Walton drew a leadoff walk for the Lady Indians and scored on an error at shortstop on a fly ball by Schweer.
Rodriguez — who singled to right field — stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sac fly by Whitted.
Lesbo capped a four-run inning after an error at short, giving Elko a 9-1 advantage.
In the top of the third, Elko sat down Truckee one-two-three with a lineout to Wedlund in left, a strikeout by Whitted and a 6-3 groundout to Lesbo at short and a throw to Murray at first.
Elko’s biggest outburst came in the bottom of the third, starting with consecutive singles from Wedlund and Rodriguez.
After a swinging strikeout put two away, the Lady Indians made another rally.
Lesbo drove in Wedlund with a base knock to center, and the bases were loaded with a single by Whitted.
Murray slapped a two-run single to left field — scoring Rodriguez and Lesbo — and Bacon pumped a two-RBI fly ball to center for a 14-1 lead as Slater and Murray scored.
An error in center allowed Bacon to touch all the bases for a 15-1 advantage.
Whitted make quick work of the Lady Wolverines in the top of the fourth, striking out the side on 11 pitches.
Elko improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play with a 15-1 victory in four frames due to the 10-run rule.
Truckee pitching: (L) Hames 0 IP 0 H 4 R 3 ER 4 BB 0 K. Anderson 3 IP 9 H 11 R 5 ER 1 BB 7 K.
Elko pitching: (W) Whitted 4 IP 2 H 1 R 1 ER 3 BB 8 K.
Truckee batting: Hames 1-2, Anderson 1-2.
Elko batting: Rodriguez 2-2, Murray 2-3, Whitted 2-3, Bacon 1-1, Wedlund 1-2, Lesbo 1-2.
TRUCKEE — 100 0 — 1 2 5
ELKO — 546 X — (15) 9 0