Lady Indians swept in regional semi

However, the wheels came off with a net serve, a shot out of bounds, an ace by Cross and a line violation.

The deficit was trimmed to five at 12-7 with back-to-back putaways by McIntosh and Welch before Legare knocked a kill off Elko’s block.

The Lady Indians won a long rally after a remarkable hustle play by senior Courtney Mountford and a kill by McIntosh, but the Lady Wolverines went up 18-11 after a drop into a hole in Elko’s defense, an ace from senior Quinn Kirshner, a net ball and another ace by Kirshner.

Truckee’s streak continued when Elko was out of rotation and a bad pass wound up in the net, opening a 20-11 lead for the Lady Wolverines.

Gorman tagged consecutive kills and Welch dropped a down ball, but the three-point run served as Elko’s final points of the season — an ace sending Truckee to the regional final and the state tournament by a score of 25-14.