Lady Indians take 2 from Lady Spartans

ELKO — The Spring Creek softball team won the third and final game of the series against Elko, but the Lady Indians sealed the series by taking each of the first-two games.

On Friday, the Lady Indians doubled up the Lady Spartans 16-8 in the series opener.

Elko won the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader 7-4, but Spring Creek salvaged a game in the second half of the twin bill with a 7-3 victory.

Game One

To open the series, both team scored a run in the first inning and Spring Creek added two runs in the top of the second.

But, Elko seized control with a five-run home half.

The third frame played out scoreless for each squad, the Lady Spartans notching one run in the away half of the fourth.

Once again, the Lady Indians responded with a big inning — opening an 11-4 lead with a five-run fourth and taking a 12-4 advantage with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Elko tried to let Spring Creek back into the game in the sixth, allowing four runs — only to have the Lady Spartans give four runs back in the home half.

The Lady Indians set the tone for the series with a 16-8 victory.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero was one of three Elko batters with three hits; going 3-for-5 with an inside-the-park homer and driving in a game-best four runs while scoring once.

Sophomore Alea Benitez went 3-for-5 and scored a game-high four times, and junior Ariah Sandoval finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

For Spring Creek, freshman Hannah Montoya led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Lady Indians gained a 1-for-2 effort with a run from junior Nikole Grover.

Sophomore Holly Hernandez hit 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI, while sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes batted 1-for-3 with two RBI and scored a pair of runs and rounded out the hits for Elko.

Spring Creek junior Kylie Harris was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, freshman Alyson Clarke also closing 1-for-2.

Senior Janeigha Stutesman hit 1-for-3 with a double — the Lady Spartans’ lone extra-base hit — and scored a run, junior Abi MacDiarmid going 1-for-3 as well.

Sophomore Evelyn Bright was 1-for-4 with a run scored, freshman Ashlynn Sorenson also batting 1-for-4 and closing out the knocks for the Lady Spartans.

Elko sophomore Candice Kley scored twice and drive in a run with a groundout, and senior Abagail Whitted notched a groundout RBI as well.

Sophomore Amaja Meza tallied two runs, junior courtesy runner Alysia Madigan scored twice and junior McKenzie Shouse added a run of her own.

Of Spring Creek’s six RBI, four came without hits — sophomore Chloe Patzer notching a team-high two RBI and scoring once and seniors Riley Moon and Nyha Harris driving in a run apiece.

Junior Jasmine Mullins closed out the scoring for the Lady Spartans with one run.

In the circle, Elko senior Ella Rainwater picked up the complete-game win — allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and four walks across seven frames.

Clarke was handed the loss for Spring Creek, giving up six runs — four earned — on five hits with six punchouts and a walk in three innings of work.

In relief, Stutesman gave up six runs on three hits with four walks and a K in an inning and a third — Patzer allowing four-unearned runs on four hits with two strikeouts over 1-2/3.

SPRING CREEK — 120 104 0 — 885

ELKO — 150 514 X — (16)(12)1

Game Two

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, pitching and defenses dominated the early going — Elko breaking the scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the third.

Spring Creek answered with a two-run top half in the fourth, but the game was ultimately decided with a five-run burst for the Lady Indians in the bottom of the frame.

For the second straight inning, the Lady Spartans tallied two runs — closing the gap to two at 6-4 in the away half of the fifth — but Elko sealed the series with a run in the home half of the sixth for a 7-4 victory.

In defeat, Sorenson had a great day at the dish — finishing 3-for-4 with a team-high two runs scored.

For Elko, Cervantes hit 2-for-3 with a game-high two RBI and scored a run.

Stutesman batted 2-for-4 with a double and scored once for Spring Creek.

Meza hit 1-for-2 with an RBI, Benitez closed 1-for-3 with a triple and scored a game-high three times and Romero finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Lady Indians.

Without hits, Hernandez and Shouse scored once each and Kley drove in a run.

For the Lady Spartans, Montoya was 1-for-1 with a double and Moon’s lone hit (1-for-4) was a solo homer for the first park job of her career — MacDiarmid closing 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Without knocks, Clarke and Bright drove in one run apiece.

Whitted picked up the win for the Lady Indians, going six innings and allowing four runs — three earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Rainwater earned the save, striking out one and allowing one hit in a scoreless frame.

Clarke took the loss for the Lady Spartans, giving up six runs — three earned — on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 3-1/3 innings.

In relief, Stutesman gave up one-unearned run on one hit with two Ks versus no free passes over 2-2/3.

SPRING CREEK — 000 220 0 — 483

ELKO — 001 501 X — 752

Game Three

In the series finale, the Lady Spartans managed to take a game with a clutch frame in the fourth inning.

The Lady Indians led 2-1 after the first inning — the second and third frames playing out scoreless for both teams — but Spring Creek staved off a sweep with a six-run flurry in the top of the fourth.

Two batters were hit by pitches, Elko walked two more, the Lady Spartans gained a two-run single and added a bases-clearing double in the deciding frame.

Elko managed a run in the bottom of the sixth but fell 7-3 in the finale.

For the Lady Spartans, Sorenson hit 2-for-3 with a double — tying for the game high with three RBI and scoring a run.

Nyha Harris finished 2-for-3 and scored twice, MacDiarmid went 1-for-2 with a run scored, Montoya batted 1-for-3 and Bright’s only hit (1-for-4) was a big one for a three-run double.

Without hits, Stutesman drove in a run and scored one of her own — Kylie Harris and Moon scoring once each.

For Elko, Romero went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored — Benitez also finishing 2-for-4 and scoring once.

Sandoval finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run, and the offense for the Lady Indians was capped with a pair of 1-for-3 efforts at the plate from Kley and Rainwater.

Patzer earned the win for Spring Creek, tossing six frames and allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Stutesman picked up the save, punching out two and giving up one hit in a scoreless seventh.

For the Lady Indians, Rainwater took the loss — allowing seven runs on seven hits with six free passes and three Ks over seven frames.

SPRING CREEK — 100 600 0 — 770

ELKO — 200 001 0 — 370

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (10-3 overall, 4-2 in league) were slated to play Fernley (11-4 overall, 3-0 in league) for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

The Lady Indians (8-8 overall, 3-3 in league) will face a road test against the Lady Greenwave (9-7 overall, 3-3 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, closing the three-game set with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

