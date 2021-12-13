Lady Indians take down Lady Panthers

RENO — it may not have been as pretty or by as wide of a margin, but the Elko girls basketball team finished its weekend road trip with consecutive wins.

After a 55-22 victory Friday over Hug, the Lady Indians earned a 19-point win Saturday against North Valleys.

Elko doubled up the Lady Panthers 12-6 in the first quarter, but the Lady Indians were matched evenly in the second period — each team mounting 11 points.

At the half, Elko’s lead was only six at 23-17.

But, the Lady Indians played their best frame of the game in the third — matching their best output with 12 points offensively and pitching a shutout defensively.

Going to the fourth, Elko opened an 18-point advantage with the score at 35-17.

North Valleys came to close to matching Elko one again in the fourth, falling a point shy — the Lady Indians putting up nine points and the Lady Panthers dropping eight.

In the end, Elko improved to 5-2 on the season and notched its third straight win — the second-consecutive against 3A North competition — winning by a final score of 44-25.

Junior Aurora Eklund put in work for the Lady Indians, scoring half of the team’s 44 points — leading all scorers with 22 points.

She did a lot of damage at the free-throw line — making 10-of-14 — and buried a pair of 3s.

Fellow junior Peyton Jacaway neared double figures with eight points, and junior Alysia Carr notched five points.

Freshman Lindsey Johns added four points, junior Johanna Rivera finished with an old-fashioned three and the offense was rounded off with a deuce by junior Alysia Madigan.

ELKO — 12 — 11 — 12 — 9 — 44 Total

North Valleys — 6 — 11 — 0 — 8 — 25 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (5-2) will play their first games at home, hosting South Tahoe (4-2) at 6 p.m. Friday and Wooster (3-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.