Lady Indians take down Wooster by 18

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team left some points on the floor and allowed a few too many Saturday against Wooster.

Despite some issues on both sides of the floor, the Lady Indians took down the Lady Colts by 18 points in a 59-41 ballgame.

Both offenses struggled mightily to start the game, although each had some good looks.

Elko took the lead on a layup by junior Peyton Jacaway on a steal from junior Aurora Eklund, junior Johanna Rivera adding a free throw.

Jacaway also went 1-2 at the line for a 4-0 lead, Eklund tagging a long-two for a 6-0 cushion.

The advantage grew to 7-0 on a 1-of-2 stint at the line for freshman Lindsey Johns, and junior Eve Lewis scored on the right side from a feed by Jacaway for a 9-0 tally.

Wooster finally hit the books with 53 seconds on the clock with a free throw by senior Kareli Rodriguez Preciado, after the Lady Colts missing a multitude of wide-open layups.

The Lady Colts notched the last bucket of the first quarter with an easy finish by senior Madeline Hunden.

Entering the second, Elko led 9-3.

After a slow offensive start, the Lady Indians — thanks to Eklund — began to take control.

She buried a pull-up jumper, made a free throw and splashed a three — her 6-0 run opening a 15-3 advantage.

Hunden scored on a put-back for the Lady Colts, but Jacaway made a strong take in return.

Eklund finished off a drive down the left side and nailed a pair at the line for a 21-5 lead, junior Isabella Caviglia knocking down a baseline jumper for Wooster.

Continuing her onslaught, Eklund made another strong finish at the tin on consecutive possessions and scored once more after a steal.

She then dropped a floater across her body while moving to her left for a 29-7 lead — scoring 18 of her 20 first-half points in the second period — and dished a dime to junior Alysia Madigan for a bucket on the baseline from a back cut.

The Lady Indians finished the quarter on a 12-0 run as sophomore Shaylen Garity stuck a jumper from an assist by Jacaway.

At the break, Elko led by 26 with the score at 33-7.

However, the Lady Colts dominated the action from the locker room — opening the third quarter with a 9-0 streak.

Caviglia scored with a drive down the left edge, senior Taelor Stutzman got a friendly bounce on a midrange jumper and sophomore Taimane Talamino score against a foul and hit the free throw for the old-fashioned three — Caviglia gashing Elko’s defense once again.

The Lady Indians went more than three minutes without a point, junior Alysia Carr stopping the drought with a take from the left wing.

But, Caviglia made some more solid plays — scoring from a steal and drilling a tough runner — cutting the deficit to 15 at 35-20.

Johns proved the bank was open on Saturdays, kissing a three off the window from a kick by Jacaway.

Talamoni scored easily inside for Wooster, but sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes hammered a timely triple for Elko on another assist by Jacaway — who closed the frame with a steal and deuce.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians led by 21 with the score at 43-22.

Carr opened the final period with a free throw, but Caviglia somehow smoked a three over a double team and used her speed for another finish in the paint.

But, the margin was pushed back to 20 with a trey by Eklund on a dime from Jacaway.

Preciado knocked down a long-two with her foot on the line, but Carr scored on the other end from yet-another Jacaway feed.

A three by Carr opened a 52-29 lead, Stutzman following with a free throw for Wooster.

Eklund made a clean trip to the charity stripe, but Preciado added a deuce in return.

With a long two, Eklund capped her stellar outing — opening a 56-32 cushion — and set up Garity for a bucket in transition.

Facing the Lady Indians’ bench down the stretch, the Lady Colts made a late run.

Hunden scored from inbound pass and then stuck a triple, dished a dime to Caviglia and hit a bank shot.

The final point was tallied at the line by Madigan for Elko, which finished its lone game of the weekend with a 59-41 victory.

Eklund led all scorers with a career-high 27 points — booking 20 in the first half and 18 in the second quarter — Carr and Jacaway nearing double figures with eight and seven points, respectively.

Wooster finished two girls in double digits, led by 17 points from Caviglia — 15 coming in the second half — and Hunden scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Johns and Garity each scored four points for the Lady Indians, Madigan and Cervantes added three apiece, Lewis finished with two and the offense was closed with a free throw for Rivera.

Preciado and Talamino scored five points apiece for Wooster, the offense rounded out with three points by Stutzman.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (5-2) will not play again until they open league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Dayton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.