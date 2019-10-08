FERNLEY — There’s quite race brewing in the Division 3A North, currently two points separating first and second place.
After the sixth girls golf tournament of the season, Elko has won three tournaments — Truckee earning its third title Tuesday.
The Lady Wolverines — namely Ryan Flynn and Annika Thayer — won Fernley’s tournament with a team score of 388, the Lady Indians finishing two strokes off the lead with a second-place 390.
“The girls played well, played solid. Sometimes, you just have to tip your hat to the other team,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “Ryan (Flynn) and Annika (Thayer) had great rounds today. We just have to come back and bring it for the next tournament.”
After falling to fourth last week in Fallon, Spring Creek swapped places and jumped to third Monday with a score of 435 — the Lady Greenwave dropping to fourth with a 465.
South Tahoe finished fifth with a round of 482, Fernley rounding out the qualifying teams in sixth at 501.
Individually, Flynn continued her winning streak — taking first for the sixth tournament of the season — winning every league event thus far, posting a career-best round of 71 on Monday.
Elko senior Caresse Basaraba placed second with an 86, tying her personal-best score.
Thayer capped the medalists with the best round of her career, placing third with an 89.
Lowry’s Bailey Hayes finished fourth with a 93, and Fallon’s Tiffany Sorenson closed out the top-five with a 98.
Returning from a back injury that cost her to withdraw from Fernley’s tournament and sit out Fallon’s event, Elko junior Gabby Bement closed her round with a 99 for sixth place.
“Gabby didn’t feel that great, but she did OK,” Sarbacker said. “She hasn’t really swung a club in almost two weeks. She wants to get after it again tomorrow (Wednesday).”
Senior teammate Chilz Negrete and Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram tied for seventh and eighth with matching scores of 101.
North Valleys’ Fernanda Gonzalez finished up in 103 for ninth place, and Elko junior AJ Anthony rounded out the top-10 with a career-best 104 — closing the qualifying scoring for the Lady Indians.
Junior Jordan Maher was Spring Creek’s No. 2 golfer with a 107, and Elko sophomore Julianna Lozano shot a non-qualifying 107 for the Lady Indians.
Spring Creek senior Rachel Merwin — playing for the first time since withdrawing from Fallon’s tourney with a wrist injury — went to the clubhouse with a 111.
Senior teammate Marie Howard closed out the scoring for the Lady Spartans with a 119.
“I thought the girls played really well today. They took advantage of the weather and shot well,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. “We had a lot of good chipping and putting and that saved us.”
Junior Katrina DeGuzman capped Elko’s roster with a non-qualifying 127.
For the Lady Spartans, non-scoring team totals were posted by a 128 from sophomore Elexia Mauer and a 130 by fellow sophomore Jaedin Martinez.
Up Next
The seventh 3A North event of the season will tee off at 9 a.m. Wednesday during Lowry’s tournament at Winnemucca Golf Course.
The makeup for South Tahoe’s weather-related cancelation will wrap up league play with an 11:30 a.m. tee time Monday during North Valleys’ tournament at Sierra Sage Golf Course, in Reno.
Elko is currently in the lead by two points over Truckee in the regional championship race with two tournaments remaining.
