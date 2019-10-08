Never say die. The Lady Indians nearly won Monday's tournament in Dayton without their No. 1 golfer, Gabby Bement, who withdrew from the event with a back injury. Elko regrouped and pulled off the victory Tuesday in Dayton, benefiting from three girls in the top-10 — including a career-best and second-place 88 from Chilz Negrete, a fourth-place 91 by Caresse Basaraba and a career-record and ninth-place 99 from Julianna Lozano.