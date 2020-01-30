Lady Indians take on Lady Railroaders

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team’s road trip will serve as a swing of competition, opening against No. 9 Sparks and then climbing for a battle with No. 1 Fernley.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians (10-9 overall, 7-4 in league) will tip off versus the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 in league).
In the first meeting, Elko’s defense was stingy — Sparks’ offense anemic — the Lady Indians tearing off a 65-7 demolition.
Sparks was held scoreless in the first quarter and allowed 22 points, Elko leading 41-3 at the half — enforcing the running clock in the second period.
The Lady Railroaders never mounted more than three points in any frame (second, fourth), were held scoreless in the first and tallied just a free throw in the third.
Senior Katie Ross booked a game-high 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting, adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Senior Izzy Eklund followed with eight points, four steals, two dimes and a pair of boards — efficiently shooting 2-of-4.
Junior Sydnee Patterson was also 50 percent from the field at 3-of-6 and finished with six points, four rebounds, two takeaways and an assist.
Junior Olivia Morrell notched five points — shooting 2-for-4 — four boards, a pair of assists and a swipe.
Freshmen Aurora Eklund and Peyton Jacaway capped the scoring with four points apiece.
Aurora Eklund was commanding in certain areas with five steals and tied for the team best with four assists — adding a rebound — and Jacaway notched three thefts.
Stat Comparisons
Through seven games of stats, Sparks struggled to score the ball — mounting just 16.1 points per game and shooting only 23 percent from the field.
On the other hand, Elko has averaged 44.4 points per outing and shot the ball at a 36-percent clip.
On the glass, the Lady Indians lead the backboard battle 26.4 to 17.3
Assists have been heavily in favor of Elko, which dishes to scores 9.4 times per game — the Lady Railroaders setting up their teammates for buckets just 1.6 times per contest.
Defensively, the Lady Indians make 12.4 takeaways — Sparks notching 8.2 steals.
Sparks’ lone advantage comes on rejections, swatting 1.8 attempts per game — the Lady Indians’ lack of length resulting in just 1.1 blocks.
Team Leaders
Sparks
Scoring — Junior Anahi Flores at 9.9 points per game, sophomore Kayla Flores (6.0), junior Evelyne Reyes (3.8), senior Patty Estrada (3.7), junior Joscelyn Cea and senior Daniela Castorena (2.2) and sophomore Samantha Nelson (2.0)
Rebounding — Reyes at 8.8 boards per game, Kayla Flores (5.9), Anahi Flores (4.7), Castorena (3.7), junior Nichole Enriquez (2.7), Cea and Estrada (2.2)
Assists — Estrada and Reyes with .7 assists per game
Steals — Castorena at 3.3 takeaways per contest, Cea (3.2), Anahi Flores (3.0), Reyes (2.3), Kayla Flores (1.4) and Estrada (1.2)
Blocks — Anahi Flores at 1.4 swats per game and Reyes (1.3)
Elko
Scoring — Ross with 12.2 points per outing, Jacaway (8.7), Aurora Eklund (6.1), Izzy Eklund (5.1), freshman Avery Beatty (3.4 in seven games), Morrell (2.9), sophomore Zoe Blair (2.7 in three games) and Patterson (2.6)
Rebounding — Izzy Eklund at 5.8 boards per ballgame, Ross (4.1), Morrell (3.3), Jacaway (3.1), Aurora Eklund (2.8), Patterson (2.4) and Beatty (2.1)
Assists — Aurora Eklund with 2.7 dimes per contest, Jacaway (1.5), Izzy Eklund (1.4) and Ross (1.2)
Steals — Izzy Eklund at 2.7 takeaways per game, Aurora Eklund (2.6), Jacaway (2.3), Morrell and Ross (1.3)
Blocks — Ross with .7 rejections per contest
Game Time
The Lady Indians (10-9 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 overall) will square off at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
Weekend Wrap
Elko will close its road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday versus the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league).
The Lady Vaqueros ran around and shot down the Lady Indians by a final score of 76-53 in the first meeting on Dec. 21, 2019, at Centennial Gymnasium.