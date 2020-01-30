Lady Indians take on Lady Railroaders

Junior Sydnee Patterson was also 50 percent from the field at 3-of-6 and finished with six points, four rebounds, two takeaways and an assist.

Junior Olivia Morrell notched five points — shooting 2-for-4 — four boards, a pair of assists and a swipe.

Freshmen Aurora Eklund and Peyton Jacaway capped the scoring with four points apiece.

Aurora Eklund was commanding in certain areas with five steals and tied for the team best with four assists — adding a rebound — and Jacaway notched three thefts.

Stat Comparisons

Through seven games of stats, Sparks struggled to score the ball — mounting just 16.1 points per game and shooting only 23 percent from the field.

On the other hand, Elko has averaged 44.4 points per outing and shot the ball at a 36-percent clip.

On the glass, the Lady Indians lead the backboard battle 26.4 to 17.3

Assists have been heavily in favor of Elko, which dishes to scores 9.4 times per game — the Lady Railroaders setting up their teammates for buckets just 1.6 times per contest.

Defensively, the Lady Indians make 12.4 takeaways — Sparks notching 8.2 steals.