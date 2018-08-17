ELKO – The Elko girls soccer team is shooting; firing kicks and attempting to stop a postseason drought.
No player on the Lady Indians’ roster has competed in a postseason contest, the drought now standing at four-plus years without a playoff berth.
The last time Elko qualified for the postseason was clear back in 2013, a stretch everyone in and around the program anxiously awaits to end.
The Lady Indians came close to a playoff game last season, finishing with a 7-8-1 league record in the 3A North, losing the sixth and final position to the dance due to a tiebreaker with Spring Creek.
As the Lady Indians enter the 2018 season, a major question mark will be how Elko does without one of the best goal stoppers in the state and the history of the program.
Lauryn Drake, a 2017 1st-Team All-State goalkeeper, graduated and is currently playing for Alabama State University.
She leaves behind her a total of 196 saves in 2017 – allowing just 34 goals scored last season against 262 shots – finishing her career with 419 career saves, despite playing an injury-shortened season as a junior.
“Hope Garvin (senior) will play goalie and replace Lauryn,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls. “She played goalie for the JV, but she has played time in the field at forward also.”
Drake’s departure is a gut punch and major challenge to say the least, but the Lady Indians will also bring back a big component to their arsenal.
After suffering a preseason torn ACL before her sophomore year, junior Olivia Smales is back and looking unfazed.
“I think Olivia looks stronger than she did before. She’s going to be my central mid (fielder),” Nicholls said. “She is going to take over for Aspen Fordin, and Savanna Carr (senior) will be my other central midfielder.”
As a freshman, Smales netted five goals in 18 games in 2016.
Nicholls said her team looks “pretty good” in preseason workouts.
“I think our midfield is our biggest strength right now. They are connecting passes and creating opportunities for everyone,” she said.
With Smales and Carr running the controls, they will look to both do damage themselves and set up Elko’s forwards for easy looks at the goal.
On one side, the Lady Indians will play senior Brenna Hendrix, who will float back and forth with junior Kasandra Ortiz.
Hendrix is Elko’s leading-returning scorer, booking 11 goals and four assists last season, earning a 2nd-Team All-North selection.
A new arrival, sophomore Krystal Sanchez, transferred to Elko from Texas, but Nicholls is awaiting approval for her eligibility from the NIAA.
Defensively, Elko’s alignment will consist of seniors Mackie Griggs and Jimena Murillo, joined by the Wright sisters – sophomore Tayliannah and freshman Tameka – with junior Dariahn Primeaux handed the duty of a lot of backline responsibility.
Nicholls said Tameka Wright can play in several capacities, “goalie, midfield and on defense.”
Sophomore Sophie Zimmerman will be moved around between the midfield and the defensive side of the ball.
An area that has bit Elko hard the past four years was the inability to put up goals, something Nicholls said is still the team’s biggest weakness.
“We really have to work on our shooting. The girls need to be goal-hungry,” she said. “They don’t have that killer instinct to score.”
Of Elko’s eight losses in league play last year (7-8-1), the Lady Indians were held scoreless in six of the contests.
To start their preseason stretch, the Lady Indians will face several formidable opponents.
Elko will open with an 8:30 a.m. ballgame Aug. 24 against Douglas, a Division 4A North playoff qualifier, at the South Tahoe tournament.
Playing two games the first day of the season, the second contest will come against the best team in the land, taking on Division 4A state champion and unbeaten Bishop Gorman (12-0 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Indians will not play a home game in quite some time, facing North Tahoe at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at Adobe Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.